DEAR HELOISE: In a recent column, you stated that something has to be done to solve the problem of plastic waste around the world. Our local PBS station interviewed a young man in Akron, Ohio, who is starting up a plastic cycling plant to liquefy tons of throwaway plastic to be formed again in order to keep our land- and seascapes clean. It was also noted that startups like this are happening all around the world.

In the meantime, I use dishwasher and laundry soap found in cardboard boxes. I also use the new laundry soap sheets that I found in some home-goods and hardware-type stores. They work great and keep plastic bottles from being thrown away. That is my little contribution.

-- Alice Chow,

Warren, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Here is a hint I would like to share regarding scatter rugs. I used to take my scatter rugs outside each week and give them a good shake, like my mom always did. But I recently discovered a better way. My dryer has a helpful "refresh" steam cycle. I put four scatter rugs in the dryer at a time for about 30 minutes. They come out nice, clean and refreshed after all that tumbling around, which is much better than shaking them outside. All the cat hair and debris is captured in the lint trap!

-- Linda Larson,

San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: Back in the day, when I lost my wallet, I was able to backtrack where I'd been the day before and get it back. It used to be that you'd look someone up in the phone book and give them a call, but cellphones replaced the phone book. My glasses -- expensive prescriptions, plus pricey frames -- also would get lost. So, I taped a note on my wallet and in the inside of my glasses case that says, "Thanks so much for calling me at [my cell number] if you've found this!"

-- M. and D. Elson,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: Several of your readers have sent suggestions in for removing garlic odors from one's hands. My method is to squirt a few drops of lemon juice from a small bottle kept in the fridge onto my hands and rub it in. Not only does the lemon juice remove the odors, it also helps restore and retain the natural acid balance of the skin, which is especially important after using detergents.

-- Charlotte Randolph,

via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com