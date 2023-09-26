Hillis tells emotions of saving son, niece

Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL running back Peyton Hillis spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

The 37-year-old from Conway talked about his time in Fayetteville as well as the NFL, but also recounted a life-altering experience he and his family went through this past winter on a family vacation to Pensacola Beach, Fla.

During a trip to the beach Jan. 4, Hillis' 9-year old son and 8-year old niece were swept away by a rip current and pulled away from the shore. Not seeing any lifeguards in the immediate area, Hillis immediately went out into the water in a desperate attempt to save their lives.

A visibly emotional Hillis spoke of the experience Monday.

"I head up the beach and hit the water," Hillis said. "The worst feeling of my life was that I had to pass up my son because my brother's daughter is further out. And I knew that, you know she's a little younger, she couldn't take it.

"Me swimming past my son was the hardest thing that I ever could have done."

Hillis was able to get his niece to safety before going back out to save his son. After battling the rip current for several minutes while holding his son and not being able to move, Hillis finally got the boy close enough to the shore to be pulled to safety.

"I guess I didn't know it, but I was just taking in some much water just from all the adrenaline that was going on," Hillis said. "We end up getting out of the riptide and I'm starting to go to the beach. My son starts getting a little life back in him and I push him away and somebody helped him out of the water."

That's when things began to slow down for Hillis, he said.

"As I was walking to the beach, I just passed out," he said. "Last thing I remember was my girlfriend Angela trying to help me out of the water. I kept on falling down. I couldn't move, couldn't stand up. I kept on taking in more water. That's the last part I remember until I woke up in the hospital 10 or 12 days later."

On Jan. 20, over two weeks after the incident, Hillis was discharged from Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. While Hillis will have lasting impacts of taking in so much water and being on a ventilator, he said, the kids have returned to full health.

"When I woke up, I remember my whole family standing over me," Hillis said. "My mom, she got over me and said, 'Peyton, everybody made it.'

"That was the biggest relief I've ever felt. Because I know if I would have lost my niece or my son, I would've been able to endure it. I wouldn't be here."

Much of the conversation centered on Hillis' experience that day, but he did strike a lighter tone when reflecting on his playing career.

Hillis was part of one of the best backfields in Razorback history from 2004-2007, playing alongside the dynamic duo of Darren McFadden and Felix Jones.

"I couldn't have picked a worse time to try and be a running back at the University of Arkansas with those guys," Hillis said with a chuckle. "I was very blessed to be with those guys, to play with them, and we had some good years."

The Denver Broncos drafted Hillis in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft. After playing his first two seasons as a pro with the Broncos, Hillis was traded to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2010 season, a move that would kick-start his most productive years in the NFL.

During that 2010 season, Hillis rushed for a career-high 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also tallied 477 yards receiving yards on 61 receptions with two additional touchdowns.

His breakout year landed him a spot on the cover of the video game "Madden 12" that was released just prior to the 2011 NFL season. He earned the as cover player through fan voting, something that Hillis is proud of.

"It was remarkable," Hillis said. "I think I caught something with the fans and other people around the country. I felt like they finally noticed my hard work and it was something that a lot of people could relate to.

"All because of them is why I was on there in the first place."

Now a resident of Springdale, Hillis said surviving the experience he went through in January has made him more grateful than ever. He said he has a strong appreciation for his life and his family, and is also strong in his faith that God will see him through the journey.

"When you really look at it, you can find the good in all things," Hillis said. "Even all the bad. And those bad things are the ones that are supposed to make you become perfected. Make you be the man that the Lord wants you to be.

"Months previous to that, I was not in a good spot anyway. I found out that the Lord loves you no matter what you do. He's always been so very good to me. I know that no matter what, what I do in my life, what sin I commit, it will never take me away from him."