Hogs’ best effort not enough vs. speedy LSU

It was 6:06 a.m. and the sun was starting to rise on Baton Rouge.

The handful of Arkansas Razorback fans looked sleepy but not particularly upset while the LSU Tiger fans looked sleepy and like they hadn't bothered to change out of their game clothes after the 34-31 win over the Hogs the night before.

It was the fourth consecutive three-point game between the SEC foes and while it was clearly the Razorbacks' best effort of the season, two things turned the win into a loss.

First, and foremost, LSU has a prolific receiving corps and a terrific quarterback.

The Razorbacks are certainly not the only team who had or will have trouble covering the Tigers, most who ran like they could anchor a 4x100 relay team.

Malik Nabers had eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his season totals up to 32 catches for 523 yards and five touchdowns, putting him third in the nation for total yards.

Brian Thomas had five receptions for 133 yards bringing his totals to 413 and 5 and the No. 15 ranked receiver in the country.

Jayden Daniels completed 20 of 29 passes against Arkansas for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He threw to six different receivers.

For the season Daniels has completed 90 of 124 passes for 1,296 yards and 12 touchdowns and he's eighth in the country in passing efficiency with a rating of 189.08.

In four games he has passed to 13 different teammates, showing the kind of depth at receiver Brian Kelly has assembled.

Nabers is a junior from Youngsville, La., and Brian Thomas is also a junior and he's from Walker, La.

On a side note, the state of Louisiana turns out the most NFL players per capita of all the states. It currently has 102 players in the NFL compared to Arkansas with 34. Overall Texas, with 211 NFL players, is No. 1 which is why everyone recruits the lone star state so hard.

So problem No. 1 Saturday night in Death Valley, in front of an incredible 99,000-plus fans, was trying to cover what is probably the best receiving corps in the nation.

Second was penalties, but it has been a problem most of the season and while there's rarely a good time for a penalty (unless you are BYU) Arkansas' seem to come at the worst time.

Against LSU the Razorbacks were flagged 11 times, nine in the second half when the Tigers were playing their best, for 69 yards.

The season total for penalties is 36 for 294 yards which ranks them 123rd out of 130 teams in penalty yards.

Granted the Razorbacks almost overcame the penalties, but in the first quarter -- and this is just an example and not to just pick out one of the mistakes because all of them were costly -- the Hogs had a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line that became third-and-goal from the 6 and instead of two shots at a touchdown, they got one and kicked a field goal.

Against teams like LSU, Texas A&M and most of the rest of the schedule it will be hard to win when a red zone penetration ends in a field goal instead of a touchdown.

Arkansas had five red zone possessions and got two touchdowns and three field goals.

However, 31 points will beat a lot of teams, it just wasn't enough against a team as talented as the Tigers.

It is almost as if LSU's recruiting budget should be a tank of gas.

Obviously what the Razorbacks must do is build off their best complete performance of the season. No one wants a lot of moral victories but this could serve as a morale booster, although it does appear that Sam Pittman and his team drew closer in the shadow of the loss to BYU. If so, that was a learning lesson.