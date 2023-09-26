Happy birthday. This year, life keeps bringing you evidence that all is working in your favor. You will escape to other worlds for fun and inspiration, and return to make yours more brightly reflect your heart and ideas.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Socializing can be a game. Don't confuse social status with winning; it's a tool, not the prize itself. High status feels nice, but there are many benefits to adopting a low-status position, so choose carefully.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Every endeavor has a cycle, and part of that cycle is a period of stasis. Take your breaks as they come. The inactivity is a crucial part of the cycle where more work gets done than you'd imagine.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's normal to doubt your effectiveness. You see people do more with less and less with much more, but no one is in your position, so this math is useless. You're doing your best and it's going to work. Believe.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are not what you do. Offer yourself some softness for the mistakes and temper your response to victories, too. Your efforts are well intended, which is what counts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's a strong day for your powers of visualization, and you'll see very clearly where you're headed. The image of who you want to be is as clear in your mind's eye as the one you see in the bathroom mirror.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're on a discovery mission and it will take deft maneuvering. This is more delicate it seems. If you ask direct questions, you'll learn less information than if you first reveal something about yourself. Give trust to get trust.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You want some sparkle and awe, and there are two ways to go about it -- follow your curiosity deeper and deeper until it leads you to wonderland, or create the marvel you wish to see.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Don't worry about if the glass is half-full or half-empty. Does it have the amount of water you want to drink in it, or not? Much depends on how thirsty you are. Don't ask if a thing is bad or good; ask if it fits your need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Though there is so much that is out of your control, it is also true that you are here because of the choices you've made. You'll ponder and celebrate the beautiful chaos.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remember your power to choose. Many a scene will try to trick you into thinking participation is mandatory, but it's not. Participation is optional. You can be a spectator or less and move right along.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The road less traveled is also less maintained, or maybe not even a road, and in need of blazing like a trail. There are definitely better uses of your time. Take the highway.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You get more done when you have more to do. Getting to take on multiple roles makes this process fun and brings future opportunities. Everything is aligning to help you launch the new you.