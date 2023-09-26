Anthony Rota, Canada’s House of Commons speaker, said in a statement he extends his “deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world,” after he honored a Ukrainian man who served in a Nazi military unit during World War II.

Leticia Gonzales of Michigan was sentenced to up to five years in prison for driving while intoxicated causing serious injury, and three misdemeanor charges of a moving violation causing death, for a crash in which her three sons drowned after her SUV plunged into an ice-covered pond.

Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association and a journalist of online news outlet Channel C, was sentenced to five years in jail for refusing to show a plainclothes officer his identity card upon request.

m Santos Reyes Martinez, 52, pleaded guilty to fatally striking a State Department employee who was riding her bike in Bethesda, Md., with his flatbed building supply truck and was fined $2,000, avoiding jail time because prosecutors determined that his driving didn’t meet the threshold for manslaughter.

Lucy Letby, 33, a former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others in northwest England, will face a retrial on a charge of attempting to murder a newborn girl, the Crown Prosecution Service announced.

Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction in Boston, said one of the world’s top collectors of Americana bought at auction for $262,500 two tickets believed to have been used at Ford’s Theatre in Washington the night of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Imran Riaz Khan, a Pakistani television journalist who went missing after his arrest more than four months ago, was “safely recovered [and] now with his family,” police in Sialkot announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Valerie Gaytan, 48, the wife of a Chicago drug trafficker who cooperated against Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was sentenced to 3½ years in prison for conspiring to hide and spend millions of dollars of her husband’s drug proceeds.

Lefter Koka, 59, who was Albania’s environment minister from 2013-17, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison and barred from holding public office for five years on charges of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering.



