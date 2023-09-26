Jacksonville street, exit to see closure

Construction to widen U.S. 67 to six lanes between Main Street and Vandenberg Boulevard in Jacksonville will require the closure of the N. James Street overpass over U.S. 67 for about a year, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.

The agency said the work will begin in late October.

Crews will demolish and reconstruct the overpass. In addition, the U.S. 67 southbound N. James Street exit ramp (Exit 10A) will also be closed during this time.

Detours will be in place to navigate around the closures, the transportation agency said.