Jets wasting roster with Wilson at QB

The most perplexing decision in the first three weeks of the NFL season isn't a call on the field. It's the New York Jets choosing not to add a quarterback after Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1.

New York turned back to Zach Wilson and didn't even bring in a backup more experienced than Tim Boyle, who has thrown 106 passes in his career. Wilson, no surprise, has struggled.

He was 18 of 36 for 157 yards in a 15-10 loss to New England on Sunday. Wilson didn't throw any interceptions, but he took a safety late in the game instead of throwing a short pass to an open receiver and couldn't get the offense moving on a rainy day.

Jets Coach Robert Saleh and others in the organization are trying to sell the idea that the team would've had a tough time early in the season even with Rodgers because it takes time to adjust to a new offensive system, new teammates and a revamped offensive line.

"He's who gives us the best chance to win," Saleh said of Wilson. "So that's basically the cleanest answer I could give you."

There are far more accomplished quarterbacks who are available. Matt Ryan is a former NFL MVP. Nick Foles was a Super Bowl MVP. Carson Wentz threw 27 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions in 2021.

The 38-year-old Ryan is calling games for CBS after a disastrous season in Indianapolis. He's not the guy who threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 20 touchdowns two years ago with Atlanta, but he's an upgrade.

Foles hasn't had success since leaving Philadelphia, but the 34-year-old has proven he can manage a game effectively.

The 30-year-old Wentz has the most upside of all the unemployed quarterbacks. He had a terrible, injury-plagued season in Washington last year after the Colts gave up on him because they lost two straight games to finish 9-8 and out of the playoffs in 2021. Wentz had a slow start in Indianapolis and a bad finish, but then-Coach Frank Reich wanted him back.

Over a 10-game span in which the Colts went 7-3, Wentz completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,256 yards, 19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and a 100.5 passer rating. He's played winning football for long stretches of his career, and he's also played poorly for extended periods, including 2020, the end of 2021 and end of 2022.

Wentz also has dealt with negative criticism from anonymous teammates that continues to haunt him. Several veteran leaders, including Jason Kelce in Philadelphia and Darius Leonard in Indianapolis, have praised Wentz, but he can't seem to shake false narratives.

Of course, the Jets could try to trade for Minnesota Vikings starter Kirk Cousins, Washington Commanders backup Jacoby Brissett or someone else. First, they have to realize Wilson isn't the answer.

The Jets (1-2) have playmakers on offense and a stingy defense. They've got a talented roster that could end the NFL's longest playoff drought but they need a capable quarterback.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Chargers won 28-24. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

