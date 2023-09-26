Will certainly happen

One of John Wayne's greatest movie roles was in the John Ford epic "The Searchers." In the film, Wayne makes a statement about something happening with certainty when he says, "Just as sure as the turning of the Earth."

I can use that same phrase to describe almost every column written by Mike Masterson because "just as sure as the turning of the Earth," he's going to harp about the menace of pit bulls, pit bull mixes, and other large breed so-called dangerous dogs.

PATRICK CAMPBELL

Little Rock

Congress at standstill

We are experiencing two glaring examples of the GOP not allowing congressional business to be transacted. The first is the promotion of senior military officers necessary for our country's security. A single GOP senator is placing a hold on this. What rational, democratic country allows one person to do such a thing in a self-aggrandizing act, preventing what has for decades been a noncontroversial bipartisan action?

The second is the impending shutdown of government by a small group of ultra-right-wing GOP representatives who are holding the spineless speaker of the House and GOP from passing at least a temporary spending resolution. The Freedom Caucus is not conservative; it is anarchism at its worst. To make matters worse, Kevin McCarthy sent the House home in recess for the weekend. They should be working seven days a week to resolve this. How can our four representatives just come home and vacation with the nation's economy on the brink?

A simple solution would be for McCarthy to cut a deal with the Democrats to replace and isolate the 40 right-wing lunatics. If they try to unseat him, let 40 Democrats cross over and vote for him as speaker. This is how bipartisan democratic government is supposed to work. Compromise is not a dirty word but rather how the world works. Enough is enough; regardless of party affiliation or political philosophy, we must all join together and make our demand for rational government heard loud and clear at the ballot box. Vote your conscience, not your party!

PHILLIP PETERS

Little Rock

Alarms are going off

One has to ask why the Democratic Party apparatus insists on running Joe Biden. It's painfully obvious to me that his age is affecting him; this is natural and will continue. He will decline more by Election Day, and try to imagine four more years; yes, it's difficult. People are not really wanting Kamala Harris for president.

The time to fix this is now. Alarms are going off but they're not listening.

It's all a bit embarrassing and a disservice to the country, which is already on shaky ground. This situation and others brings up the question of age limits, which is too bad because if people did the right thing, we wouldn't need new laws.

BRIAN DAVIS

Lincoln

Gee, thanks, Sarah

I would like to thank our new governor for so many things. Thank you for my huge tax refund of $2.88 per week. Thank you on the behalf of my boss who got more than that and a permanent tax break every year. Thank you for taking money away from public schools. I thank you and your partners for gerrymandering Pulaski County so Black votes won't carry so much weight. Thank you and your buddies in Washington for the upcoming government shutdown which will shut down parks, erode our credit rating, perhaps delay Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, and other programs that 30 percent of Arkansans depend on.

Thank you for help making Arkansas a one-party state because we all know things work better when one party is in control. Thank you for your support of the chief instigator of Jan. 6, 2021 (you are a true patriot).

Thank you for taking away AP Black History courses because we know 300-plus years of racism needs to be forgotten. Thank you for doing what you could to keep women from the freedom to determine their own reproductive rights. Thank you for LEARNS, which takes public money and allows for whatever particular religious or other indoctrination is available. Thank you for putting pressure on teachers to watch what they say.

There are others but the list is too long.

One more thing: I am sick of hearing about those sacred Arkansas values. Arkansas was on the wrong side of the Civil War, the wrong side of integration in 1957, the wrong side in 1968 when electoral votes went to George Wallace, and the wrong side in its support of Trumpism right now. Arkansas is the fattest, least educated, and poorest (with the occasional exception of West Virginia, Louisiana, and Mississippi) state in the U.S. We have one of the highest divorce rates, one of the highest teen pregnancy rates, and one of the highest rates of sexual predators per capita. I was born an Arkie and lived here over 60 years, but I guess some things never change for the better.

BRUCE OWENS

Benton

Alternative is worse

Re Mike Huckabee being "misrepresented": Whenever a politician says something that they regret saying, they later say it was "misrepresented" or "taken out of context." Look up paranoid in the dictionary and you'll probably find a picture of Mr. Huckabee. Had not the FBI and the Justice Department done their jobs, I believe Mr. Trump would have surely gotten away with 10 times more illegal and cowardly deeds. The present government gets "away" with keeping power because the alternative that you suggest would have and will if re-elected totally destroy the United States!

BILL CREECY

Hot Springs