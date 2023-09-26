Lions show potential, but need to improve

On a national stage last Thursday night, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff showed potential but also areas where it still needs to improve.

UAPB fell 31-24 at Alabama A&M after a back-and-forth affair on ESPNU.

The Golden Lions (1-3, 0-1 SWAC) are a couple of plays away from being 3-1, but head Coach Alonzo Hampton said self-inflicted wounds cost them.

“When you’re trying to build a program, that’s what happens,” Hampton said. “So, we gotta continue to coach them hard and hold them to the standard. We’re going to be good, but you ain’t gonna win when you don’t do what you’re coached to do. Tonight, we did some things that are uncharacteristic of Golden Lion football, and we didn’t play the way we should have in order to finish the game.” A&M (2-2, 1-1) won at home, but a UAPB team picked in the preseason to finish last in the SWAC West showed it won’t be an easy out in conference play.

UAPB again showed signs of progress as Hampton seeks to turn the program around. For the third time in four games, the Golden Lions scored on their first drive to take a 7-0 lead. Like in the opening game at Tulsa, the touchdown came after the defense forced a quick turnover, giving the Golden Lions a short field.

This time, linebacker Rico Dozier ripped the ball away from an A&M receiver on the first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Mekhi Ha-gens took advantage with a nine-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kevin English.

A&M scored on its next two drives, but the UAPB defense got stops on the Bulldogs’ next five possessions.

UAPB finished the first half on a 10-0 run after a Dean Sarris field goal and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Macon to Tristan Ballard.

When the Bulldogs took a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter, UAPB didn’t fold. Macon completed a pass to Michael Jamerson, who avoided tackles and outran the defense for an 80-yard, game-tying touchdown.

But while the Golden Lions showed signs of potential, there were still growing pains for a program with two SWAC wins in the past two years. After UAPB’s first touchdown, the Golden Lions reached the red zone on two of their next three drives. Those trips only resulted in 3 points when touchdowns could have made a huge difference.

For all the good the offense did in the first half, the Golden Lions had to punt on their first four drives of the second half, three of those without picking up a first down.

The defense held the Bulldogs for a while but gave up three-straight touchdowns starting with the final minute of the third quarter.

Dozier said the defense played well at times but not others. If the defense can make the needed corrections, he said UAPB can still have a great season.

“I felt like first half, we did what we were supposed to do,” Dozier said. “But second half, that wasn’t up to our standards. I feel like we just didn’t play as a whole. So, we’ll get back to Pine Bluff, watch film and get things corrected for next week.”



