Lions vs. Packers Week 4 Odds, Bets and Predictions

The winner of Thursdays Lions-Packers game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

At 2–1, Detroit and Green Bay have already pulled ahead of their competition in the division with the Vikings and Bears both still winless. Now, the Lions and Packers are set to meet under the lights at Lambeau Field on short rest.

Detroit, which has won three in a row against Green Bay, is a 1.5-point road favorite. The total is set at 44.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook. The last time these teams met was in January when the Lions pulled off a 20–16 upset in the season finale to keep the Packers out of the playoffs.

Lions vs. Packers Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Lions (-125) | Packers (+105)

Spread: DET -1.5 (-110) | GB +1.5 (-118)

Total: 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Thursday, Sep. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Lions vs. Packers Best Bet: Lions Moneyline (-125)

Detroit and Green Bay Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The Packers are one of three teams that are 3–0 against the spread.

The Lions were only installed as a road favorite once last season, a game they lost 37–23 to the Panthers.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (819).

Green Bay linebacker Rashan Gary is tied for the sixth-most sacks in the league (3.5).

Amon Ra-St. Brown catches a pass against NFC North rival Packers. Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit rebounded in a big way on Sunday and handed Atlanta its first defeat of the year. The Lions defense surrendered 37 points the week before in an overtime loss to the Seahawks at home. That same unit limited the Falcons to two field goals in a 20–6 win Sunday.

Most impressive was how Detroit limited Atlantas rushing attack. The Falcons were held to 44 yards on 20 carries, and rookie Bijan Robinson was bottled up.

With David Mongtomery (quad) sidelined, the Lions turned to rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who gained 80 yards on 17 carries. Jared Goff was dialed into his top two targets — more than two-thirds of his throws went to Amon-Ra St. Brown and first-year tight end Sam LaPorta — and he finished with 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go along with a rushing touchdown.

Gibbs might find more success on the ground this week against Green Bay, which is tied for the fifth-worst rushing defense in the league with Carolina and allowed over 200 yarrds in a 25–24 Week 2 loss to Atlanta. The Packers are, however, one of 11 teams that allows less than 200 yards per game. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) was out last week and his status for Thursday is unknown.

On the other side of the ball, Jordan Love is leading an efficient offense that takes good care of the ball. He has seven touchdowns to one interception and he led a game-winning drive against a tough Saints defense Sunday. Green Bay trailed 17–0 at the start of the fourth quarter but Love put together a comeback that culminated in a late touchdown to Romeo Doubs.

Loves 39 rushing yards led the team against New Orleans. The Packers are a bottom-10 rushing offense and have been without Aaron Jones (hamstring) for the last two games — hes questionable for Thursday. The offense has been shorthanded without tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (MCL) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), all of whom are questionable along with tackle Zach Tom (knee), who left Sundays game early.

Detroit is dealing with its own injuries along the offensive line: tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) were both out last week. Guard Jonah Jackson (thigh) is also questionable.

The Lions went on the road and won in a hostile environment in the opener against the Chiefs and they will do so again this week at Lambeau Field. However, both teams have already seen plenty of their games come down to the wire. Two Green Bay games have been decided by a single point and the Lions were on the right side of a one-point margin in Week 1 against the Chiefs and went to overtime against the Seahawks a week later. For that reason, it makes more sense to simply back Detroit on the moneyline at slightly shorter odds rather than laying the full point and a half.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.