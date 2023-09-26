Little Rock city board ousts 2 commissioners from panel that oversees public housing authority

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to remove two members of the panel that oversees the city's public housing authority after extensive financial and management problems were identified by federal regulators.

In separate 6-2 votes, city board members ousted H. Lee Lindsey, the chairman of the housing authority's board, as well as Leta Anthony.

The city board declined to remove Kerry Wright, the newest commissioner on the housing authority's board.

The removal of Lindsey and Anthony came after regulators at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development labeled the housing authority “troubled” in August. A separate report issued by HUD's Quality Assurance Division roughly three weeks later listed nearly $30 million of questioned or potentially disallowed expenses.

Conditions at the housing authority suggested that "there is/has been a complete breakdown of internal control(s) and internal quality control procedures are either non-existent or not followed," the report said.

During the meeting Tuesday, Lindsey and Anthony were represented by Sylvester Smith, an attorney with The Firm, PLLC, who provides legal services to the housing authority. Wright spoke on his own behalf.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter asked questions of Smith and Wright in lieu of city board members questioning them directly.

The housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, is the largest of its kind in Arkansas and extends housing assistance to approximately 8,000 people, according to the housing authority's website.

The housing authority's board is made up of five commissioners who serve five-year terms. Sitting commissioners make appointments to fill vacancies and reappoint their peers, but their selections must be confirmed by the city's Board of Directors.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. triggered Tuesday’s removal proceedings by issuing letters to the three commissioners on Sept. 14 after consulting city board members with regard to options.

The "abject failure" of the housing authority's board to comply with a federal requirement to submit annual audited financial statements to HUD and the "financial irregularities" outlined in the Quality Assurance Division report "clearly demonstrate the need for change," Scott wrote.

Under state law, sitting commissioners of a city or county housing authority can be removed for “inefficiency,” “neglect of duty” or “misconduct in office” by majority vote of the local governing body.

Before issuing the letters on Sept. 14, Scott had sought the resignations of all five commissioners.

Commissioner Branndii Peterson — one of the two commissioners not facing removal on Tuesday — told the mayor she will not seek to be reappointed after her term expires Sept. 30, a mayoral spokesman has said.

The remaining commissioner, Louis Jackson, announced his resignation during an Aug. 23 housing authority board meeting but continues to participate in meetings.

When Jackson made the announcement in August, Anthony said Jackson had to "bow out" because he had moved on from relying on subsidized housing and therefore did not meet the qualifications for the resident position on the board. Lindsey recently indicated that officials were trying to identify a replacement for Jackson.

Lindsey was a first-term commissioner. His term was due to expire Sept. 30.

Anthony has served on the housing authority's board since late 2014. Her current term was due to expire in September 2024.

The city board confirmed Wright to the housing authority's board in March after rejecting the reappointment of then-Chairman Kenyon Lowe Sr.

Turnover in the housing authority's executive-director position has been frequent in recent years amid disputes between commissioners and the person they tapped for the role.

Since the departure of then-Executive Director Rodney Forte in late 2018, five different people have filled the position in permanent or temporary capacities.

The latest is Ericka Benedicto, who initially took over in the wake of the 2021 firing of then-Executive Director Nadine Jarmon. Shortly before commissioners terminated her, Jarmon had accused them of misconduct in a statement to Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and HUD's local field office.