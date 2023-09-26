Man arrested in LR on felony charges

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday morning and charged with multiple gun- and drug-related felonies, according to a Little Rock police report.

Milton Thomas, 67, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Distribution Drive.

According to the report, officers were responding to a suspicious vehicle reported at the address.

Upon arrival on the scene, Thomas was identified as a parolee with a search warrant on file.

After a search of Thomas, the officers reportedly found a sack containing cocaine. A search of his vehicle found a gun that had been reported stolen out of Little Rock, police said.

Thomas was charged with five felonies: two related to possession of drugs/drug paraphernalia and three related to illegal possession of a gun.