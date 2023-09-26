Man facing charges in fatal street wreck in Little Rock back in custody after bond revocation

A man who faces a manslaughter charge in connection to an April fatal wreck was back in custody Tuesday after a judge revoked his bond and he racked up several other charges, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Little Rock police pulled over Darmel Batemon Jr., 20, of North Little Rock around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 30 near the Geyer Springs Road exit because the vehicle he was driving was listed in an intelligence bulletin released by Oklahoma law enforcement, the release says.

Batemon was out on bond after he was arrested Sept. 13 on manslaughter and second-degree battery charges in the death of Gerald Allen, 84, and the serious injury of Lucille Kiser Allen, his wife, on April 8. Troopers said Batemon was racing with another motorist on Interstate 430 when he rear-ended the Allen’s vehicle.

Officers arrested him Tuesday afternoon, and he faces charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and drug possession with intent to distribute. Additionally, state police served a warrant revoking his bond signed by a judge earlier in the day.

Online court records did not show when Batemon was released on bond, but the release states that on Sept. 16, three days his arrest in the fatal wreck, he and seven other Arkansas men were arrested in Tulsa on gun and drug charges.

Police in that incident reported recovering 10 guns, including “Draco” AK-47-style pistols, AR-15-style pistols, three handguns and a .22-caliber UZI-style firearm. Officers also found body armor during the arrest, police said.