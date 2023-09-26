McCallum, 90, of ‘NCIS’ dies

LOS ANGELES -- Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular "NCIS" 40 years later, has died. He was 90.

McCallum died Monday of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital, CBS said in a statement.

"David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away," said a statement from CBS.

Scottish-born McCallum had been doing well appearing in such films "A Night to Remember" (about the sinking of the Titanic), "The Great Escape" and "The Greatest Story Ever Told" (as Judas). But it was "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." that made the blond actor with the Beatlesque haircut a household name in the mid-'60s.

The success of the James Bond books and films had set off a chain reaction, with secret agents proliferating on large and small screens. Indeed, Bond creator Ian Fleming contributed some ideas as "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." was being developed, according to Jon Heitland's "The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Book."

The show, which debuted in 1964, starred Robert Vaughn as Napoleon Solo, an agent in a secretive high-tech squad of crime fighters whose initials stood for United Network Command for Law and Enforcement. Despite the Cold War, the agency had an international staff, with McCallum as Illya Kuryakin, Solo's Russian sidekick.

The role was relatively small at first, McCallum recalled, adding in a 1998 interview that "I'd never heard of the word 'sidekick' before."

The show drew mixed reviews but eventually caught on, particularly with teenage girls attracted by McCallum's good looks and enigmatic, intellectual character. By 1965, Illya was a full partner to Vaughn's character and both stars were mobbed during personal appearances.

The series lasted to 1968. Vaughn and McCallum reunited in 1983 for a nostalgic TV movie, "The Return of the Man From U.N.C.L.E.," in which the agents were lured out of retirement to save the world once more.

McCallum returned to television in 2003 in another series with an agency known by its initials -- CBS's "NCIS." He played Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, a bookish pathologist for the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, an agency handling crimes involving the Navy or the Marines.

McCallum said he thought Ducky, who sported glasses and a bow tie and had an eye for pretty women, "looked a little silly, but it was great fun to do." He took the role seriously, too, spending time in the Los Angeles coroner's office to gain insight into how autopsies are conducted.

Co-star Lauren Holly took to X, formerly Twitter, to say: "You were the kindest man. Thank you for being you." The previously announced 20th anniversary "NCIS" marathon Monday night was changed to include an "in memoriam" card in remembrance of McCallum.

"He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend, said a statement from "NCIS" Executive Producers Steven D. Binder and David North.

McCallum's work with "U.N.C.L.E." brought him two Emmy nominations, and he got a third as an educator struggling with alcoholism in a 1969 Hallmark Hall of Fame drama called "Teacher, Teacher."

David Keith McCallum was born in Glasgow in 1933. His parents were musicians; his father, also named David, played the violin, and his mother played the cello. When David was 3, the family moved to London, where David Sr. played with the London Philharmonic and Royal Philharmonic.

Young David attended the Royal Academy of Music, where he learned the oboe. He decided he wasn't good enough, so he turned to theater, studying briefly at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. But "I was a small, emaciated blond with a caved chest, so there weren't an awful lot of parts for me," he commented in a 2009 Los Angeles Times interview.

In 2007, when he was working on "NCIS," McCallum told a reporter: "I've always felt the harder I work, the luckier I get. I believe in serendipitous things happening, but at the same time, dedicating yourself to what you do is the best way to get along in this life."

Bob Thomas, a longtime Associated Press journalist who died in 2014, was the principal writer of this obituary.

FILE - Actor David McCallum is shown on Nov. 23, 1982. McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular "NCIS" 40 years later, died on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. He was 90. He died of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital, CBS said in a statement. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

