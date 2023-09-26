Name released of driver killed when state trooper rammed his vehicle during pursuit on Sunday

The Arkansas State Police on Tuesday afternoon identified the man killed Sunday when a state trooper rammed his vehicle to end a pursuit, according to a news release from the agency.

Bryon Brown, 32, was fatally injured around 9:20 p.m. when a trooper performed a “tactical vehicle intervention” in an attempt to stop Brown’s 2006 BMW near the Stanton Road overpass on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, the release states.

The tactical vehicle intervention, also referred to as a TVI, is another name for the precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver and involves intentionally ramming the rear wheel of a fleeing vehicle to spin it out.

During the chase, which began after troopers tried to pull over Brown for speeding on I-30, Brown reached speeds of up to 120 mph and nearly collided with another motorist while trying to shake pursuing troopers, the state police said.

Investigators were still looking into the pursuit, state police spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Tuesday, and she wasn’t able to say how fast Brown and the trooper were driving when the PIT manuever was performed.

No one else was in the vehicle with Brown, and troopers located an FN Five-Seven pistol in the vehicle.

Brown is the third person in just over two months to die as a result of a state police PIT manuever.

Andrew Muggs, 25, died on July 17 after a trooper rammed his vehicle to end a 14-mile chase on U.S. 67/167. That chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph, and Muggs was passing other motorists on the shoulder, state police said at the time.

On July 28, a state trooper rammed a vehicle driven by Demarcus Clark, 32, on Interstate 40 near the 283 mile marker during a chase, killing Clark. Speeds in that pursuit were in excess of 120 mph, police said then.

Clark’s vehicle collided with a second trooper’s vehicle after it was rammed, injuring a state police sergeant. The sergeant was released from a hospital shortly afterward.

Last year, three pursuits ended in the death of a suspect, data from the state police shows. It was not immediately clear if PIT maneuvers were used in those chases, but about 29% of state police pursuits were ended in a PIT maneuver in 2022, and the PIT has been the most prevalent method used by troopers to end pursuits since at least 2016, the same dataset shows.