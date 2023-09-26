Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift took advantage of an invitation from tight end Travis Kelce to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift was decked out in red and white while watching alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites. Kelce did not speak to reporters afterward, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead with Swift by his side. "He told me at the last minute" that Swift was coming to the game, said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 272 yards and three scores. "Some things with Trav, he says it and you don't know if it's true or not, he says it so calmly." Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Dating rumors began when Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast that he was disappointed that he didn't have the chance to meet Swift and give her a friendship bracelet during her stop in Kansas City on her Eras Tour. Then, during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Kelce said: "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'"

Former President Donald Trump is calling for NBC to be investigated for "Country Threatening Treason" on account of reporting about him by the media outlet and its affiliates. "They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its "Country Threatening Treason," Trump wrote. "I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events," Trump continued in a social media rant aimed at NBC's parent company Sunday night. Among Trump's grievances is coverage by NBC and other networks of his convivial relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whose agenda is at odds with that of the U.S. government. Prior to entering politics, Trump enjoyed stardom as a reality TV judge on NBC's "The Apprentice" from 2004-15.