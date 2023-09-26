



Riders sought for Velocity Park event

The Hot Springs Parks and Trails Department is asking for riders of all varieties to participate in an event at the pump track at Velocity Park, 325 Valley St., beginning at 6 p.m. today.

"We will be getting drone shots of riders on the pump track," the department said in a Facebook post.

"We would love to have as many riders as we can get and crowds cheering them on. So, bring your bike, scooter, skateboard, and/or rollerblades/skates and join us! Should only take about 30 minutes of your time," the post states.

Gun and Knife Show set for this weekend

G&S Promotions will be hosting a Gun and Knife Show Saturday and Sunday at the Garland County Fairgrounds, 4831 Malvern Ave.

Admission is $8. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 918-659-2201.



