NFL Week 4 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

SI Sportsbook has released the lines for Week 4s Perfect 10 contest.

If you havent joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today. If you pick all 10 of the winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000. Plus, the more picks you win, the more free best you earn. So, what do you have to lose?

Thats right. Absolutely nothing.

Look for our expert picks this Friday. SIs panel is 14-10 for the season.

Here are this weeks lines for SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10:

Dolphins at Bills

Contest Line: Dolphins +2.5 | Bills -2.5

Dolphins +2.5 | Bills -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Miami has won and covered the spread in every game so far this season (3-0). Last week, they put up 70 on the Broncos, but can they keep it up vs. the division-rival Bills, who are 1-2 ATS and will be at home on Sunday? The Bills defense has allowed a mere 11.7 points per game this year (second fewest).

Vikings at Panthers

Contest Line: Vikings -3.5 | Panthers +3.5

Vikings -3.5 | Panthers +3.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Neither of these teams has won a game this season, and both teams are 2-1 against the spread. The Panthers will likely go with veteran Andy Dalton in place of injured rookie Bryce Young, while the Vikings will have veteran Kirk Cousins under center.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

View the original article to see embedded media.

Broncos at Bears

Contest Line: Broncos -3.5 | Bears +3.5

Broncos -3.5 | Bears +3.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Both teams are 0-3 ATS and 0-3 on the season. Something has to give. Will it be the struggling Bears offense or the struggling Broncos offense that emerges victorious? Chicago is averaging a mere 15.7 points per game this season, while the Broncos have averaged 23.

Ravens at Browns

Contest Line: Ravens +2.5 | Browns -2.5

Ravens +2.5 | Browns -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Browns looked good last week -- even without Nick Chubb -- while the Ravens were upset by the Colts, despite being 8.5-point favorites. How will this division rivalry turn out? Both teams are 2-1 ATS this year.

Steelers at Texans

Contest Line: Steelers -3.5 | Texans +3.5

Steelers -3.5 | Texans +3.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Texans walloped the Jaguars 37-17 last week, despite being 8.5-point underdogs. They are now 1-2 ATS this season, while the Steelers are 2-1. Two young quarterbacks will make this a fun duel in Texas.

Rams at Colts

Contest Line: Rams +1.5 | Colts -1.5

Rams +1.5 | Colts -1.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Colts will have either Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew under center. Both QBs have looked good to start the season. The Rams will go to battle with Matt Stafford and a surprisingly good young team that includes Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Kyren Williams. Indianapolis is 2-1 ATS while the Rams are 2-0-1 ATS.

Buccaneers at Saints

Contest Line: Buccaneers +2.5 | Saints -2.5

Buccaneers +2.5 | Saints -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Saints will go to battle with Jameis Winston instead of Derek Carr in what will be a revenge game narrative for the QB vs. the Bucs. New Orleans is 0-2-1 ATS this year while the Bucs are 2-1.

Commanders at Eagles

Contest Line: Commanders +7.5 | Eagles -7.5

Commanders +7.5 | Eagles -7.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Commanders have struggled to start the season, scoring a mere 19 points per game. The Eagles have scored 29.5 points per game heading into Monday night. This division rivalry is expected to be lopsided, though Philadelphia is just 1-0-1 ATS heading into Monday Night Football.

Bengals at Titans

Contest Line: Bengals -2.5 | Titans +2.5

Bengals -2.5 | Titans +2.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Bengals moved to 2-1 on the season and are 1-2 ATS behind a slightly hobbled Joe Burrow. The Titans are 2-1 ATS and will hope for a fully healthy Derrick Henry at home this weekend.

Raiders at Chargers

Contest Line: Raiders +5.5 | Chargers -5.5

Raiders +5.5 | Chargers -5.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

The Chargers are averaging nearly 29 points per game this year in Kellen Moores vertical offense, but they will be playing without star wideout Mike Williams and possibly also Austin Ekeler. Will it matter, though, vs. a Raiders team thats scoring a mere 15 points per game? Both teams are 1-2 ATS.

Patriots at Cowboys

Contest Line: Patriots +6.5 | Cowboys -6.5

Patriots +6.5 | Cowboys -6.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

The Cowboys failed miserably as 12-point favorites last week, instead losing outright to the Cardinals, bringing them to 2-1 ATS this season. The Patriots are 1-2 ATS and will have Ezekiel Elliott in tow for this revenge game in Dallas.

Cardinals at 49ers

Contest Line: Cardinals +13.5 | 49ers -13.5

Cardinals +13.5 | 49ers -13.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

The Cardinals are 3-0 ATS the spread this season, sharing the honor with only one other team, the Dolphins. The Niners continue to play excellent football, averaging 30 points per game while allowing only 14 points per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.