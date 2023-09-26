



FOOTBALL

Tucker's attorneys respond to MSU

Mel Tucker's attorney said Monday that Michigan State does not have cause to fire its suspended football coach because Tucker did not "engage in unprofessional or unethical behavior" when he had phone sex with an activist and rape survivor who the university paid to speak to his team. Brenda Tracy, the activist and survivor, said Tucker sexually harassed her during the phone call in April 2022. Several months later, Tracy filed a complaint with the school's Title IX office. Tucker has acknowledged having phone sex with her but said it was consensual. Michigan State's investigation was completed in July and the university informed Tucker last week it planned to fire him for misconduct. Attorney Jennifer Belveal denied in a statement that Tucker's actions were acts of moral turpitude -- "by any stretch of the imagination" -- at the university that operates in the shadow of Larry Nassar's abuse of more than 100 athletes. Belveal said the school previously knew Tucker acknowledged during the investigation in March that he had phone sex with Tracy.

Jimmy G in concussion protocol

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol, putting his status in question for when Las Vegas visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Garoppolo was injured in Sunday night's 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that he didn't know when the injury occurred, but Garoppolo took several hits in getting sacked four times and his head bounced off the turf on one play in the fourth quarter. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged for roughing the quarterback. If Garoppolo can't play, the Raiders will go with 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell. McDaniels said the discussions haven't yet started on which quarterback to select, saying the decision will be what's the "best thing for the team." Injuries have been a problem for Garoppolo. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in San Francisco's third game of the 2018 season, and in 2020 he missed eight games with ankle injuries. The Raiders signed Garoppolo in the offseason after parting ways with nine-year starter Derek Carr, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints. McDaniels and Garoppolo have a history back to when both were with the New England Patriots, McDaniels as offensive coordinator and Garoppolo as Tom Brady's backup.

Chargers' Williams out for year

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee. The team said an MRI on Monday morning confirmed the ACL tear. There isn't a timetable on surgery since the swelling in the knee needs to go down. Williams suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The seventh-year receiver had a catch for an 11-yard gain when the injury took place. Williams had seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown during the game. He had 19 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown this season. Williams missed four regular-season games last season because of an ankle injury and then was sidelined for a playoff game after a back injury in the regular-season finale at Denver. Keenan Allen is the Chargers' top receiver, but Joshua Palmer and first-round pick Quentin Johnston will be expected to pick up the slack in Williams' absence. Coach Brandon Staley also said fourth-round pick Derius Davis is likely to see more snaps.

Kamara in, Carr out for Saints

Just as Saints star running back Alvin Kamara returns from his suspension, New Orleans is dealing with a shoulder injury to starting quarterback Derek Carr. Saints Coach Dennis Allen isn't specifying how soon Carr might return. He describes the quarterback's status as "week to week." Allen also says the Saints "dodged a bullet" in terms of the significance of Carr's injury during Sunday's 18-17 loss at Green Bay. The Saints are confident they can compete while Carr is out. They have two experienced backups in Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. The Saints went 2-1 during Kamara's three-game suspension in large part because of their defense, which hasn't allowed more than 18 points in a game this season, and hasn't allowed more than 20 in 11 straight games. If rookie kicker Blake Grupe hadn't missed a 46-yard field goal with just more than a minute to go, New Orleans might have made it to Week 4 without a loss despite not scoring more than 20 points in a game. Winston drove the Saints into field-goal range in the final minutes at Green Bay, and sounded eager to see what he can do after taking first-team snaps for an entire week of practice.

Steelers make emergency landing

The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter flight home following a Sunday night win in Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday. Team spokesman Burt Lauten posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "everyone on the plane is safe and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today." KDKA-TV, which has a pair of journalists on the team plane, reported the plane landed in Kansas City just before 4 a.m. Central. The station reported the plane was dealing with an oil pressure failure in one of the engines. The team was originally scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh around 4:30 a.m. after improving to 2-1 by holding off the Raiders. Veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward had a little fun with the situation, joking on X with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift that the team needed a ride to Pittsburgh. Swift attended Kansas City's blowout victory over Chicago on Sunday as a guest of Kelce's.

MOTOR SPORTS

Former driver running for House

NASCAR driver-turned-politician Austin Theriault announced Monday that he is entering the Republican primary seeking an opportunity to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in what is expected to be one of the country's most competitive 2024 House races. Theriault, who made his announcement on radio shows, said he will "come in with fire" to confront issues like inflation, illegal border crossings and dying small towns. The 29-year-old freshman state lawmaker from Fort Kent formally filed his paperwork Monday, joining mortgage broker Robert Cross of Dedham and another first-term lawmaker, Michael Soboleski of Phillips, in the primary contest. Theriault would be a strong candidate to challenge Golden, said Savannah Viar of National Republican Congressional Committee. Theriault has had conversations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the chair of NRCC, but the committee doesn't get involved in primaries. The rural, sprawling 2nd Congressional District has become a hotly contested seat as the region has become a conservative bastion in liberal New England. Former President Donald Trump won the district in 2020, giving him an electoral vote in Maine.



