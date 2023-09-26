Other Days

100 years ago

Sept. 26, 1923

Roofing tacks scattered along the Pine Bluff-Little Rock highway both north and south of Sweet Home yesterday resulted in more than a dozen known cases of tire trouble. Late last night, calls were being received by tire service stations from distressed motorists, and several service cars were kept busy. Sheriff Adkins was notified of the supposed "prank" and sent several deputies to Sweet Home. No arrests had been made early this morning.

50 years ago

Sept. 26, 1973

Dr. Grant Cooper, an assistant professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, joined the Marxist Progressive Labor Party in the summer and began informing his students, at the start of each semester, that he was a communist and taught from the communist viewpoint. The university began to receive complaints and Dr. Cooper now says he has been told by his superiors to quit making such pronouncements to his class. The situation was disclosed Monday in an article in Essence, a newspaper published by students at the Little Rock campus but which has no official connection with the University.

25 years ago

Sept. 26, 1998

LINCOLN -- A satellite location of the state's fire training academy was dedicated Friday afternoon in Lincoln's industrial park. The academy is designed mainly for training firefighters working with rural and volunteer fire departments, which account for about 80 percent of the firefighters in the state. "This is designed to protect the communities and provide rural and volunteer firefighters the quality education they need and deserve," Arkansas Fire Academy Director Thomas Forbes said. "They risk their lives each time they fight a fire, just like municipal firefighters." Rural and volunteer firefighters always have received training -- three mandatory classes and required continuing education credit -- but finding an adequate place in Northwest Arkansas to do that, especially for the practical exercises, has been tough.

10 years ago

Sept. 26, 2013

Names famous and not-yet-well-known fill the lineup of the second annual Arkansas Sounds festival, a presentation of the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies. Besides country singer Collin Raye (and a tribute to Glen Campbell), there are a couple of other legendary Arkansas-born musicians who will be featured: Dan Hicks and Tav Falco. Hicks, like the late Gen. Douglas MacArthur, was born in Little Rock and left as a child because his father was a career military man. Hicks was born in 1941 at St. Vincent Hospital.