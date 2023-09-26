OTHERS SAY: Entirely pointless

If the baseline requirement of a functional government is keeping the lights on, the U.S. doesn't have much of a government. With House Republicans unable to pass essential spending bills, yet another federal shutdown appears imminent. It would be the 21st funding lapse since the modern budget process was enacted.

Notionally, the fight this time is about fiscal restraint. As the deadline nears to pass the 12 appropriations bills needed to fund the government next year, negotiations have stalled. A group of House Republicans is committed to opposing even a temporary extension of existing funding, demanding steep spending cuts and a series of unrelated concessions. Unless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy can deliver a viable deal, funding will expire at midnight on Sept. 30.

What's left to say about this recurrent charade?

One fact that bears repeating is that shutdowns are harmful. With hundreds of thousands of government workers likely to be furloughed--and their paychecks suspended--services for seniors and veterans could be impeded, payments to contractors and vendors deferred, parks and museums shut, health and safety inspections curtailed, scientific research halted, federal investigations tabled, key economic data releases postponed, loans to small businesses cut off, and more.

Far from modeling budgetary discipline, these disruptions impose significant costs. An analysis by the Office of Management and Budget found that a shutdown in 2013 led to as much as $6 billion in lost economic output and $2 billion in added government costs over 16 days.

That's especially galling given that the current impasse is entirely pointless. Without control of the Senate or the White House--and with only a narrow majority in the House--Republicans have nearly no leverage. Yet a few fringe conservatives have stuck to their outlandish demands, even as internal dissent and confusion has weakened their hand at every turn.

For now, a bipartisan deal to keep the doors open must be the priority. In no other country does the government routinely incapacitate itself for the sake of political stunts. This year's shutdown, if it comes, should be the last.