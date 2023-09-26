PB pharmacists prep for covid shots

Pharmacists in Pine Bluff will be rolling out the newest covid shots this week or soon after, and for the first time, they will be considered an annual vaccination like the flu shot.

"They're not calling it a booster," said Lelan Stice, head of Doctor's Orders Pharmacy locations in the area. "Nothing like that. It's just like the flu shot, which was engineered based on the variants we were seeing in late winter and early spring. This new covid shot appears to launch the antibodies that affect the new variants out there. I think that's where we are now."

Since covid shots started coming out in late 2020 and early 2021, some people have rolled up their sleeves as many as five times. But each time the shots came out, the government paid for it. Now that there is not a government emergency order in place, the shot is handled by the patient, although Stice says the bill should be handled completely by Medicare or the person's insurance with no copay left for the covered person.

Because of the way paying for the shots is changing, there are still some paperwork issues with the rollout, he said. For one, the shots are coming from wholesalers -- not the government. And currently, some insurers have reimbursements set at $40 below what the shots cost to purchase, Stice said.

"That may be because a lot of this was just being loaded into the system on Friday," he said. "If we can get the reimbursement up to a manageable amount -- somewhere around $20 or $25 over the cost of purchasing the shot -- we should be OK."

Until all of that is settled, Stice said he would still be able to give the shots but he wasn't going to push them.

According to published reports, paperwork and insurance issues were happening across the country as the health system transitions to the new pay protocols.

Stice was instrumental in 2020 and 2021 in getting the first covid shots out, mainly because he registered with the government to be a provider and was also able to get the refrigeration equipment that was needed to keep the doses at super-cold temperatures. Consequently, he and Jefferson Regional Medical Center were some of the only sites in the area that had covid shots for many months.

These newest shots are much easier to work with, he said, because they can be kept at standard refrigerator temperatures and have a shelf life of 10 weeks, while the first shots had to be used almost immediately. They will also be available in many more places.

"They'll be at doctor's offices and other pharmacies," he said.

One of the hallmarks of the pandemic era were shot clinics where people were invited to the Pine Bluff Convention Center and other venues in order to get their shots. Stice said he would do that again if asked but he didn't really think it would be necessary.

"If we get asked by employers, we can set that up," he said. "And if Mayor [Shirley] Washington asked us to do a covid clinic we'd set that up as well. It might look a little different because we would schedule it a couple of months in advance and take appointments so we know how many doses we would need."

Another hallmark of the pandemic era was the reticence by a sizeable portion of the population to get the shots for various reasons. Stice said that situation probably hasn't changed.

"As for pushback, we're going to see it," he said. "There's probably about a 50-50 split between those who will step up and get it and those that won't. It's a bit bothersome to me. I've had people really berate me on social media about giving the shots and none of their reasons are factually based."

The shots are coming at a time when covid cases are rising slightly, but Stice said the situation is far from reaching the crises the health care system saw in the early days of the pandemic with hospital ICUs full and many patients on breathing machines.

"The cases are milder and more measurable and we know a lot more how to treat people and keep them out of the hospital," he said, "We have oral treatments like Paxlovid that have been effective."

There are other shots that the CDC is urging people to get, Stice said. Now there is a shot for RSV, a respiratory virus that can be serious, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime pneumonia shot and the annual flu shot.

"We're giving more vaccinations now than we ever have before," Stice said. "These are especially important for older people whose immune systems aren't as strong as they once were."

At The Drug Room pharmacy on West 42nd Avenue, across the street from Jefferson Regional hospital, Pharmacist Brittany Butterfield was just finishing up giving a woman a flu shot on Monday. She said their covid shots were still at the wholesaler but that she would have them in hand in just a few days. In the meantime she was keeping a list of names of people wanting them and would call when the doses came in. Like Stice, she said the paperwork on the shots was still a bit of an unknown.

"I really won't know what the reimbursement will be from insurance until we bill them," she said. "But we believe this will be zero pay for customers."