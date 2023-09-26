PBSD reports upward trend in literacy data

In its first meeting independent from state control, the Pine Bluff School District board was welcomed with upward trends in beginning-of-year literacy data Monday.

Lutonya Rauls, executive director of curriculum and instruction for the district, shared that the first grade class across the PBSD made a big jump in uppercase letter naming from their kindergarten year after taking the Star battery test. Of this year's first graders who tested, 79% were proficient in the subject, a 64-point jump from last year; 16% were close to proficiency, and 6% needed support. The latter category was a 30-point drop from the 2022-23 school year.

The same first graders improved in letter sounds from 10% proficiency as kindergartners to 57% this year; with 30% coming close and only 13% needing support, a 57-point drop from last year. Ninety percent of the second graders scored proficient, a 10-point increase from their first grade year; 8% came close; and 2% needed support, a 5-point drop.

"With our letter naming for kindergarten, we have students who are pulled out specifically and they work one-on-one with teachers so they go over those skills, so it's smaller-group settings" Rauls said. "It's specific of the needs in that group."

This year's first graders, however, faced a drop in reaching the state benchmark for early literacy proficiency from 36.1% as kindergartners last fall, to 34.3% last spring, to 29% this semester.

According to the data, 82% of students in grades K-2 tested in uppercase letter naming, with 76% testing in letter sounds.

"We have beginning-of-the-year and middle-of-the-year testing," Rauls said. "We try to get at least 85% to 90% of our students tested so we can provide those supports for students early on, and progress-monitor throughout the year."

Budget

Board members will meet again in a special session Wednesday evening to approve the district budget.

During a work session before Monday's meeting, the board received preliminary numbers on what is expected to be a $61,455,039 budget. That figure does not reflect any expected revenue from the recently passed millage increase to a unified rate of 47.7, the highest in Jefferson County. The PBSD will begin collecting on the rate in January, Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said.

Out of that budget, the district will see a transfer of some of an expected $30,330,332 balance in operating funds to cover teacher salaries. The district expects to spend $12,872,582 in salaries, a drop from $16,430,647 during the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

Professional Development

The board approved the purchases of an instructional support program for teachers and a curriculum focused on the science of reading.

Education consultant Donyall Dickey presented his Maryland-based firm, Educational Epiphany, to the board via video. Educational Epiphany coaches teachers in professional learning communities on instructional practices and provides feedback to teachers with a focus on helping students read at the grade-level expectation.

The 95 Percent Group will present the PBSD with a curriculum to help teachers work with students sharpen their reading skills.

Personnel moves

Seven classified workers were hired by the PBSD:

Marvin Childress and Joey Coleman in districtwide maintenance, effective Sept. 13.

Clairetha Gordon, a paraprofessional at Pine Bluff Junior High, effective Sept. 20.

Johnny Jynes and Sharcrista Miller, bus attendants, effective Sept. 19.

Joseph Steward, a bus driver, effective Sept. 19.

Kawanna Wise, a classroom facilitator at Southwood Elementary, effective Aug. 23.

The district accepted the resignation of Corlana Eddington, a junior high custodian, effective Aug. 31.