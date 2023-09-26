PIT maneuver by state trooper ends in driver’s death Sunday on I-30

The Arkansas State Police is investigating after a high-speed chase ended in a suspect's death Sunday night when a trooper initiated a maneuver to crash the vehicle, it announced in a news release Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. when a pursuing officer initiated a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) -- also known as a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver -- on the fleeing suspect.

The term "tactical vehicle intervention" refers to a practice in which a trooper rams the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle in an attempt to spin it out of control and end the chase, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said previously.

Sunday's chase began when the suspect, driving a 2006 BMW with "fictitious tags," was speeding westbound on Interstate 30 and failed to pull over for a state trooper.

According to the release, the suspect exited the interstate at Geyer Springs Road and drove through two red lights before returning to I-30 going eastbound. The BMW accelerated, exceeding 120 mph and nearly collided with another vehicle.

The trooper conducted the TVI maneuver near the Stanton Road overpass.

The suspect died of injuries suffered in the resulting incident.

According to the release, an FN Five-seven semi-automatic pistol was found in the car.

Because the Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident, the suspect's identity has not yet been confirmed.

"Fleeing from law enforcement is reckless and has serious consequences," ASP Col. Mike Hagar said in a statement. "Although we regret any loss of life, ASP Troopers put the lives of innocent motorists first."

The use of the TVI in pursuits in Arkansas has been notable in recent months.

Last week, the Arkansas State Police announced that Cpl. Thomas Hubbard had retired from the agency after he conducted the maneuver on the wrong car during a chase earlier in the month.

In July, a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 ended in a ramming maneuver by a trooper that left a suspect, a West Memphis man, dead and another trooper injured.

On July 17, a PIT maneuver by a state trooper ended a 14-mile pursuit on U.S. 67/167, fatally injuring Andrew Muggs, 25, of Lonoke County.

In August, the ASP announced it had found that a trooper had been justified in using the maneuver June 30 when it was used on a vehicle that was taking a woman to the hospital.