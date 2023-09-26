Pulaski County plans to go live with redesigned website beginning Thursday

Pulaski County government said it will unveil a redesigned website beginning Thursday.

During a three-day transition period, users will be directed to either the old website or the new website, said Madeline Roberts, director of communications.

Both websites will have the same information, so users should still be able to access what they need, she said.

The county will continue to use pulaskicounty.net as its website address, which will co tinue to be available in English and Spanish, according to Roberts. It will also be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The county said the new website will offer:

Streamlined processes to report.

Quicker access to job listings.

Better site navigation.

More functional search tool.

Easily accessible popular services and pages.

Social media feed.

Events calendar on the home page.

Less clutter.







