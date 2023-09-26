Results tight at Elite bass tournament; hikes and walk scheduled

Walking tour of Rogers

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Wednesday in Rogers.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik, 219 S. Arkansas St. There are 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer routes. They visit Lake Atalanta Park and historic downtown Rogers. Free parking is available across the street and next door.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Hit trail in Siloam Springs

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the Twin Mountain Trail near Siloam Springs on Friday. Distance is 5.6 miles. A hike on the Shepherd Springs Loop of the Ozark Highlands Trail at Lake Fort Smith State Park is set for Oct. 5. This hike is also 5.6 miles.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Spruce up Lake Fayetteville

Lake Fayetteville cleanup is set for 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Volunteers may pick up trash bags and other supplies at Lake Fayetteville Marina or Lake Fayetteville Environmental Center. For details call the marina at (479) 444-3476.

Help out at Beaver Lake

Beaver Lake Volunteer Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7. The event includes a shoreline cleanup and a science festival at Prairie Creek park. Volunteers are needed for the shoreline cleanup. All cleanup supplies are furnished. A lunch and prize drawings for volunteers begins at 11 a.m. Go to www.h2ozarks.org/blvd to volunteer for the cleanup and for more information.

Louks tops Elite anglers

David Louks won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held Sept. 17 out of Prairie Creek park. His five-bass tournament limit weighed 14.82 pounds. His largest fish weighed 4.71 pounds. Lynn McCutcheon caught the tournament's largest bass at 5.48 pounds.

Jay Nyce was second with five bass at 14.62 pounds. Ronnie Eldridge placed third with five bass at 14.4 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Benjamin Wardlaw, 13.44; fifth, Carter Carlton, 13.42; sixth, Kevin Kester, 12.74; seventh, Jason Sandidge, 12.73; eighth, Hunter Jordan, 12.3. There was a tie for ninth between Lynn McCutcheon and Tony Parsley. They each had 11.69 pounds.

The end of season championship will be Oct. 21-22.

Run Coler bike trails

Registration is open for the inaugural "Here's Johnny" 10-kilometer trail run set for 8 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The race will be along the preserve's mountain bike trails. The route takes in some technical trail sections.

Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org/events to register.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offer guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation. Call (479) 202-8340 for details.

A lower Lake Windsor

Lake Windsor in Bella Vista will be drawn down Oct. 16 through Feb. 19. This allows the City of Bella Vista to make repairs to Chelsea Road near the lake. It also allows lakefront property owners to make improvements to their docks and seawalls.

The lake will be lowered 3 inches per day and 4 feet overall. The lake will be down by mid-November barring excessive rain. Please note that fishing and other uses at all Bella Vista lakes are restricted to Bella Vista Property Owners Association members and their guests.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details. Email haremountain100@gmail.com with questions.