Section of U.S. 167 receives new name

Nearly 100 miles of U.S. 167 -- from Saline County to Union County -- is now named the "Madison Murphy Highway."

Murphy served on the Arkansas Highway Commission from 2003 to 2013 and was an advocate for the Connecting Arkansas Program and widening U.S. 167 as a four-lane connection between South and Central Arkansas. The widening increases safety and mobility, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

A 2012 temporary, half-cent sales tax funded the Connecting Arkansas Program.

Highway Commissioners, Arkansas Department of Transportation officials and local dignitaries gathered Tuesday at the Arkansas Welcome Center at 3315 Junction City Highway in El Dorado to dedicate the road in honor of Murphy.