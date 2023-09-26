Shots kill woman, injure man

A woman was killed, and a man was wounded in a shooting that took place Monday evening, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At around 6:30 p.m, Pine Bluff police were called to 202 Grider Field Ladd Road because of a shooting. When they arrived they found a female with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the doorway of the residence and a male with apparent gunshot wounds who was also located just inside of the residence.

The male was taken from the scene by EASI ambulance service. His condition was unknown as of late Monday night. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher.

The motive of this homicide is still under investigation. No suspect has been identified. The identity of the homicide victim will not be released until next of kin is located and notified, police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This is Pine Bluff's 22nd homicide this year.

Police also reported Monday night that Donovan Cuthbertson, 24, a suspect in Sunday's shooting death of Racheal Crouch at 1805 Belmoor Ave., has been located and arrested.