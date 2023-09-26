Ten people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Mellorrina Beasha, 34, of 819 Argonne Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Beasha was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Alexander Arroyo, 23, of 804 N. Bailey St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Arroyo was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Reginald Bolden Jr., 24, was arrested Monday in connection with robbery. Bolden was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Alfonso Mendoza-Gaytan, 30, of 403 S.E. Ranger Road in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Mendoza-Gaytan was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Marcus Bland, 26, of 432 Oaklawn St. in Hot Springs, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Bland was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Ramona Carpenter, 23, of 2044 N. East Oaks Drive No. 3, in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Carpenter was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Junior Hooper, 40, of 2013 B Ida Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Hooper was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Christopher Becker, 45, of 945 S. College Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Becker was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

Floyd Dunn, 41, of 1285 Mill Creek Road in Higden, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Dunn was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Joshua Duncan, 21, of 12952 Sharp Springs Road in Lowell, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Duncan was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rexston Liles, 34, of 3305 S.W. I St. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Liles was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Crystal Smith, 39, of 2145 N. 48th St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with financial identity fraud. Smith was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Greeley Phillips, 50, of 22236 Butler Ford Road in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Phillips was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Noe Arevalo-Huerta, 39, of Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Arevalo-Huerta was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Kody Henshaw, 28, of 60 E. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Henshaw was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.