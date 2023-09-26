Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday’s Potluck & Poison Ivy session in Argenta canceled

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:02 p.m.
Leather artist and entrepreneur Bryant Phelan. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Potluck & Poison Ivy session featuring leather artist and biologist Bryant Phelan, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at The Joint in North Little Rock’s Argenta District, has been canceled. Spokesman John Gaudin apologized to patrons in a Monday email.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT