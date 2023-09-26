UA hoops staffers earn promotion to assistant

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas basketball staff members Ronnie Brewer, Todd Lee and Michael Musselman have been promoted to assistant coaches, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman announced in a news release.

Brewer, Lee and Musselman will join Keith Smart and Anthony Ruta as assistant coaches. Michael Musselman is the son of Eric Musselman.

In January the NCAA Division I Council voted to add assistant coaches in all sports.

Arkansas also had an opening on its staff with Gus Argenal, an assistant the previous two seasons, leaving to become head coach at California State San Bernardino.

Five assistant basketball coaches are now allowed to work with players during practices and games under the new NCAA rule. Previously, the number of assistant coaches was limited to three.

Smart, Ruta and Michael Musselman will be designated as Arkansas' off-campus recruiters along with Eric Musselman.

"All three of these coaches have demonstrated their importance to this program and the program will continue to benefit from their knowledge and expertise," Eric Musselman said in a news release about Brewer, Lee and Michael Musselman. "Michael has successfully led our recruiting efforts for the past four years.

"As a former head coach, Todd's contributions this past year were invaluable to me and our program in terms of breaking down our own program and our opponents.

"Ronnie has played a key role in our recruiting success, done an excellent job getting our players involved in the community and has been a mentor to our players by sharing his extensive NBA knowledge."

Lee came to Arkansas last year as the director of scouting and assistant to the head coach after being South Dakota's coach for four seasons. He was the Summit League's Coach of the Year in 2021 and first worked with Eric Musselman in the CBA on his staff of the Rapid City (S.D.) Thrillers.

Michael Musselman, in his fifth season at Arkansas, has been director of recruiting and basketball operations.

Brewer, an All-SEC guard for the Razorbacks who was a first-round pick of the Utah Jazz in 2006 NBA Draft and played eight seasons in the NBA, in his third season on the Arkansas staff. The previous two years he was the Razorbacks' recruiting coordinator.