FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will take a 2-2 record, a better vibe about their health and offensive potential and a head coach who may or may not be on the platform formerly known as Twitter when they tangle with Texas A&M this weekend.

University of Arkansas personnel have also had to catch up on sleep after thunderstorms in Northwest Arkansas caused the team's return flight from a 34-31 loss at No. 12 LSU to land in Little Rock in the early morning hours of Sunday. The Razorbacks then rode buses to Fayetteville and got back after dawn.

"We ended up getting the same amount of work [on Sunday] on A&M," Coach Sam Pittman said. "We just took a shorter family break last night. ... I think I got home around 7:15 or something like that."

Pittman, one of the more open-book coaches in college football, has spoken in a straightforward manner about the pitfalls of social media following losses to BYU and LSU the past two weeks.

The fourth-year Arkansas coach said he spent part of last week serving as a counselor to punter Max Fletcher and offensive linemen who were being criticized on public platforms.

"I do not believe that you can hide behind a phone and address people as personally as what people do," Pittman said. "I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's right. I don't think it's right for the kids."

Pittman dropped his Twitter account last week but indicated he was being encouraged to re-open it.

A reporter asked him why he made the decision to drop off the platform.

"I think you can figure out the rationale," he said. "You know, when you're a public figure, I think everybody thinks it's OK to bash public figures and people. That could be musicians, coaches, whatever it may be. I'll be honest with you, I just got sick of it."

Pittman talked about the mean-spirited attacks that were directed at people in the football program after the 38-31 upset loss to BYU two weeks ago.

"That to me is not what it is, for a bunch of people that's hiding to talk about you," Pittman said. "Everybody knows I'm fat. Everybody knows I've got a big chest. To do that, who does that make feel better?





"It's not right. And people say 'Well, you make a lot of money.' That doesn't have anything to do with people bashing me personally. You can talk about my coaching all you want and this, that and the other. But going and attacking me and guys on the team, it's not right. I'll never feel like it's right."

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the concept of not getting caught up in fan criticism earlier this year.

"I know what I want in a football program," Fisher said. "I'm not going to panic and do something just because somebody outside this building thinks I should.

"I'm going to do what I think is right for the program. That's the way it's always been."

Fisher said his attitude in part comes from what he learned as Florida State's offensive coordinator for Coach Bobby Bowden.

"Outside perception is not a big thing and I don't say that arrogantly," Fisher said. "I just say, you can't worry about that. You can't listen to the crowd. You can't listen to the fans. Coach Bowden told me a long time ago, when you start listening to everybody, you'll be sitting with them."

Many current and former Razorbacks came to the defense last week of offensive lineman and team captain Brady Latham, who had a few penalties in the BYU game.

Pittman said Fletcher was looking "lower than low" at practice last week so he asked the sophomore what was up. He said Fletcher replied "social media," and that someone had written the Razorbacks didn't have to go all the way to Australia to find a 10-yard punter.

"I said, 'Max, they didn't say I'm fat on there did they?' He said, 'Yes sir.' 'What about my chest, did they say anything about that?' He started smiling, he said 'Yes sir.' I said, 'Was I supposed to get fired on Sunday?' He said, 'Yes sir.' I said, 'Well, I'm still here. They got two out of three right.' "

Fletcher, who ranks 13th in the country with a punting average of 44.7 yards, despite punts of 28 and 10 yards against BYU, had a bounce-back game against LSU. Fletcher not only notched a 53-yard punt that pinned LSU inside its 20, he also had an 8-yard run on a fake field goal. The ESPN cameras caught Fletcher in a celebratory mood on the Hogs sideline.

Pittman discussed the ramifications of personal attacks from a mental health standpoint.

"Mental health is a big, big deal," he said. "We talk about it. We have several guys that are in counseling. We encourage it. We need to help these kids.

"There's a lot more going on in their life right now than possibly when I was a kid. And I think a lot of it has to do with this," he said, holding up a smart phone. "A lot of good about this, but there's also -- if you get pulled the wrong direction with it, it can spoil your day or whatever."

As far as physical health, Pittman sounded more encouraged about the possibility of tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders being added to the travel roster this week. Sanders has missed the last three games after experiencing swelling in his left knee the day after the season opener.

The Razorbacks made improvements on offense last week, starting with 8 of 13 third-down conversions, a statistical area they had struggled with the week before and in previous matchups against LSU.

Arkansas, which was 2 of 13 on third downs against BYU, is up to 47.2% for the season, which is sixth in the SEC and 34th in the FBS. The Hogs will face a Texas A&M defense coordinated by DJ Durkin that leads the SEC and is second in the country in allowing 20.4% on third down conversions.