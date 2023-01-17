Sections
Washington QB Michael Penix Emerges as Heisman Co-Favorite With Caleb Williams

by Frankie Taddeo/SI.com Today at 1:37 p.m.

Theres a new name sitting atop the Heisman Trophy futures betting board as of Tuesday. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was +1100 in January, has garnered immense respect among oddsmakers.

The Huskies signal caller has emerged as the co-favorite with USCs reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, at consensus odds of +380. Texass Quinn Ewers slots in as the third overall favorite at +500.

Penix leads the country with 1,636 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes while helping Washington (4-0) to its No. 7 ranking in the latest AP poll. Hes also completed 74.6% of his passes.

USCs Caleb Williams and Washingtons Michael Penix Jr. are the current co-favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Rick Scuteri/AP (Williams); Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports (Penix)

Williams also has been superb this season, throwing for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns passes while rushing for three scores on the ground for the No. 8 Trojans (4-0). USCs star gun-slinger has not thrown an interception this season, while completing 74.3% of passes.

The Huskies and Trojans are scheduled to play Nov. 4 in Los Angeles in a matchup that will help shape the race for the Pac-12 championship game.

