A-State’s Hannah receives appointment

Russ Hannah, chief financial officer at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been appointed to a one-year term as chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Association of College and University Business Officers.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association represents professionals in higher education business and finance by providing information, services, and advocacy for institutions and campus leaders. The organization's members include more than 1,700 post-secondary and other higher education institutions across the world.

Hannah previously served as president of the Arkansas Association of College and University Business Officers in 2003-04 and president of the Southern Association of College and University Business Officers in 2019-20.

He is the third Arkansan to chair the National Association of College and University Business Officers' board in its 61-year history.

Hannah earned his doctoral degree in educational leadership at A-State. He has been a member of the university's administrative staff since 1991.