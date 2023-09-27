Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

All lanes on I-530 in Pulaski County open after tractor-trailer leaking fuel caused delays

by Remington Miller | Today at 10:10 a.m.
This screenshot from an Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic camera shows some of the traffic backed up on Monday morning on Interstate 530 in Pulaski County after a tractor-trailer began leaking fuel. (Arkansas Department of Transportation / IDrive Arkansas)

All lanes on Interstate 530 in Pulaski County near the Interstate 30 interchange are open on Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer leaking fuel caused delays, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. 

A tractor-trailer was leaking fuel on I-530 after an accident was reported around 8:30 a.m., according a post from IDrive Arkansas on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

All lanes were reopened just before 9:35 a.m., Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said Wednesday. 

The southbound lane was cleared before the northbound lane was, posts on X from IDrive Arkansas said. 

Parker said that there was no report of the truck being hit. 

Information about why the truck was leaking fuel was not immediately released. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT