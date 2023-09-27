All lanes on I-530 in Pulaski County open after tractor-trailer leaking fuel caused delays

All lanes on Interstate 530 in Pulaski County near the Interstate 30 interchange are open on Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer leaking fuel caused delays, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

A tractor-trailer was leaking fuel on I-530 after an accident was reported around 8:30 a.m., according a post from IDrive Arkansas on X, formerly known as Twitter.

All lanes were reopened just before 9:35 a.m., Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said Wednesday.

The southbound lane was cleared before the northbound lane was, posts on X from IDrive Arkansas said.

Parker said that there was no report of the truck being hit.

Information about why the truck was leaking fuel was not immediately released.