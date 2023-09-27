Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System earned $650M in investment return during fiscal year

The Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System's investments gained about $650 million in value, reaching $10.69 billion in the fiscal year that ended June 30, an investment consultant told the system's board of trustees on Wednesday.

The system's investment return for fiscal year 2023 was 8.83%, which ranks in the top 59% of the nation's public pension systems, the consultant Callan said. Fiscal 2023 started July 1, 2022, and ended June 30. Fiscal year 2024 started July 1.

The system's deputy director of investments, Carlos Borromeo, told trustees that he believes that the system's investments performed pretty well in fiscal year 2023, given that the system didn't have private equity investments during that fiscal year.

"We are probably in the middle of the pack" among the nation's public pension systems in terms of investment performance, he said.

The trustees voted to establish a minimum rate of 15.32% of employee payroll that will be charged to state and local governments participating in the system in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2025. State and local governments participating in the system are currently charged 15.32% of payroll.

In November, the trustees will set the rate to charge state and local governments in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2025.

The Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System is state government's second largest retirement system with more than $10 billion in investments and more than 75,000 working and retired members.

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System is state government's largest retirement system with more than $20 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

On Monday, an investment consultant told the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System trustees that the system's investments gained $1 billion in value to $20.7 billion in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The system earned an investment return of 9.2% in fiscal 2023, which ranked among the top 15% of the nation’s public pension systems exceeding $1 billion, said P.J. Kelly of Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting.



