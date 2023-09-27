Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

PB school board to meet

Pine Bluff School Board will hold a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the Jordan-Chanay boardroom, 1215 W. Pullen St. Details: (870) 543-4203.

UAPB to honor founder Corbin

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host "Professor Joseph Carter Corbin Day" at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in the STEM Building at UAPB. Seating for the event is limited, and individuals are encouraged to join via livestream at www.youtube.com/uapbtelevision. The city of Pine Bluff and UAPB will commemorate the contributions and achievements of Corbin, known as the founder of Branch Normal College, now UAPB, and the "Father of Higher Education" for African Americans in Arkansas, according to a news release. The event will include a proclamation by Mayor Shirley Washington; a tribute by state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, and an unveiling of a portrait. Presenters will also include Gladys Turner Finney, author of "Joseph Carter Corbin: Educator Extraordinaire and Founder of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;" University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles F. Robinson; Director of the Arkansas State Archives David Ware; and Ashley N.L. Crockett, a fifth-generation descendant of Corbin.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27

Southeast Arkansas fair set

The 84th annual Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will be presented Sept. 27-30 at Hestand Stadium. The fair will accept Home Economics and Horticulture Individual Educational exhibits from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 27. Jefferson County Extension Homemakers and Master Gardeners will serve as hosts for the Senior Citizens/Pre-School Day and Health Fair on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On this students/senior citizens' day, the Cockrill Petting Zoo will be on site with pony rides and animals, including a kangaroo and camel. Jefferson Regional Medical Center nursing students will provide free blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol screenings and the Diamond Line Dancers and David Rodgers and friends will provide entertainment. The fair will feature a new activity, the Sweet Potato Festival – Community Day at the Fair being held Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival features include the Corvette Brothers, Cockrill Petting Zoo, Food Truck Challenge, Sweet Potato Bake-Off Contest, and entertainment.

Underway

USDA extends deadline for discrimination form

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program from Oct. 31, 2023 to Jan. 13, 2024. The new deadline will give eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more time to apply for assistance, according to a news release. This program delivers on Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides financial assistance for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Community agency sets meeting

Ward 4 residents are invited to the monthly meeting of Family Community Development Corp. at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1001 N. Palm St., according to a news release.

MLK panel to hold PBHS youth summit

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will host the Nonviolence Youth Summit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Pine Bluff High School. The Spirit of Arkansas Peace Walk will be held at 1:30 p.m.Guests will include entertainers Romeo Miller and Carl Anthony Payne, Gospel artist Melvin Williams, and social media influencer Famos Amos, according to a flier. The Stop the Violence Youth Explosion will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Luke AME Church. Details: 888-290-KING.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee's monthly meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker is Arkansas Chief Deputy Treasurer Eric P. Munson who will discuss the duties and responsibilities of the treasurer's office, according to a news release.

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 28. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. To reserve a timeslot for the virtual claims clinic, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Sept. 27, according to a news release.

JRMC to introduce doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center invites people to meet its newest physicians at an event at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 28

Delta food, cultural summit set

The community is invited to experience food, activities and cultural exploration at the Delta Food-Expo & Cultural Summit Sept. 28-29. This event is free but registration is required. The summit is for anyone interested in good food or the hospitality industry. Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Sept. 29 at the ArtsSpace on Main, and from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to a news release from StuffinTheBluff.com. The Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development Department and the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission are sponsoring the event.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Friday, Sept. 29

Teen Court seeks participants

Teen Court is accepting applications for new volunteers for the 2023-2024 school years. The Teen Court Program is a volunteer program for teens in grades 9-12 in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. The teen court (diversion) program offers teens the opportunity to decide on real life cases of first-time offenders. Volunteers serve in the roles of prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, clerk, bailiff, and jurors while earning community service hours, according to a news release. Teen Court applications will be available to pick up at the schools or at the Sixth Division Circuit Court. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Sept. 29. Details: Jeffrey Billingsley or LaShonaka Miller at (870) 541-5455 or visit the court at 301 E. Second Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

NAACP seeks award nominations

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Pine Bluff Branch, is seeking 2023 nominations for the NAACP Awards.The awards will be presented at the Dove Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 29, according to a news release. Nomination forms are available by calling Tina Owens (870) 692-3099 or emailing owens_tina1961@yahoo.com.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Men's Health Expo set

Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center will host a Men's Health Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 on the parking lot at 40th Avenue and Hickory Street. There will be educational information, activities, games, food, and door prizes including a $500 gift card and Apple watch.

Grand Prairie art contest set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Downtown Pocket Park. Artists will be on hand demonstrating and vendor booths will be available. In addition, there will be snacks, Childrens Art Area and a raffle to enter to win art supplies and a piece of art, according to a news release. The festival will be accepting entries in the Visual Arts Category for adults, youth and children Sept. 22-23 at the arts center. The dates for artists to bring their entries, reception, gallery times, and applications are available at www.grandprairiearts.com. On Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. the center will host an artists' reception open house. Details: Arts Center at (870) 673-1781 or artscenter001@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Ben Harris, PB native appears in concert

Ben Harris, a native of Pine Bluff and the new executive director of Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, will be back in his hometown on Oct. 1 when he will play guitar alongside singer Claire Holley. First Presbyterian Church will present the free concert of sacred songs, jazz and blues featuring Holley, a singer/songwriter, and Harris at 3 p.m. at the church at 717 W. 32nd Ave. Harris studied folk, blues and rock and later jazz and classical guitar. He has worked as a music educator as well as a professional musician in a variety of settings including theater productions, jazz groups, solo guitar performances, dance bands and recording studio sessions. He was named executive director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas at Fayetteville on Sept. 19. He had been with the symphony since 2012, most recently serving as general manager. Sunday's performance will be the first in a series of free concerts planned at the church for December, February and March.

Art league plans meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its free monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Multi-media artist Maureen Rousseau will demonstrate how to do an alcohol ink painting. Participants are encouraged to interact and discuss. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Architecture, fashion event set

Alex Foundation of Desha County, in partnership with Pulaski Technical College and Belk Department Store, will observe World Architecture Day. The observance will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct, 1 at PTC's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, in North Little Rock. Alex Foundation will also recognize supporters at the event. Tickets can be purchased at https://uaptc.edu/charts/events and eventbrite.com.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3

Dog obedience class set

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class starting Oct. 3 from 7-8 p.m. at Hestand Stadium. The class is $65 and will meet each Tuesday for seven weeks at the stadium. Registration is at the door the first night, according to a news release.

St. Joseph plans spaghetti supper

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., invites everyone to their annual Spaghetti Supper Oct. 3 and Oct. 5. This event will be available for carryout only between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each for adults and $10 each for children. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any parish member. Details: St. Joseph church, (870) 534-4701.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

UAPB to host Career Fair

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Office of Career Services will present the UAPB Fall Career Exhibition from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4. The session will be held in the Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex (HPER) at the H.O. Clemmons Arena. Currently, 123 organizations representing business, industry, government agencies, graduate/professional schools, and school districts have registered to attend. The career fair is open to students enrolled at UAPB and to UAPB Alumni, according to a news release. Career seekers should bring copies of their resume. Professional dress is preferred but not required. Details: Shirley Hampton, (870) 575-8461 or https://www.uapb.edu/administration/student_affairs/career_services.aspx.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4

Word of Faith has conference

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6. The lecturer will be the church's pastor, Henry Land Jr. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The theme is Knowing who you are in Christ – Knowing what all Christ has done for you.

Chamber, GFPB set candidate class

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and Go Forward Pine Bluff will sponsor the Candidate Development Institute for potential political candidates. The sessions will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Chamber, 510 S. Main St. The cost is $100 per person and includes dinner. (Class won't be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, according to a news release.) Neither the Chamber nor GFPB will endorse candidates for public office, according to the release. Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, Oct. 6

United Way plans Day of Caring

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will hold a Day of Caring on Oct. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at Third Ward Park. Participants will begin by cleaning and revitalizing the fenceline at the park. The act of kindness will contribute to a cleaner and safer environment for the community, according to a news release. Details: uwseark.org.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 7

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Pretty in Pink Luncheon set

Pretty in Pink Stepping Into a Cure Luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The master of ceremonies will be Donna Terrell, journalist and KLRT-Fox 16 news anchor. The event will also feature a breast cancer Q & A with Jefferson Regional cancer specialists. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets or details, contact Laura Beth Shaner, (879) 541-7210. The sponsors are Jefferson Regional Foundation and Relyance Bank.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Neighbor to Neighbor hosts Bingo Burger Bash

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold its annual Bingo Burger Bash & Silent/Live Auction from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. "Join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year and enjoy an evening of Bingo, burgers, awesome prizes, and live and silent auction items. All proceeds go to fulfilling our mission of feeding the hungry in Jefferson County and providing services to people in crisis," according to a news release. Tickets are $50 and sponsorships are available. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 12

Heritage, museum grants available

Communities interested in applying for the Arkansas Heritage or Small Museum grants are encouraged to apply soon. Heritage grant applications are due Oct. 12, while applications for the museum awards are due Oct. 19, according to a news release. The Arkansas Heritage Grants Program aims to help community-based and non-profit groups create programs that promote awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas' heritage, and to make heritage-related programs possible where they would not otherwise occur. For details or to apply, visit https://www.arkansasheritage.com/available-grants/division-of-arkansas-heritage-grants.

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 15

Back to School Prayer and Pizza set

Back to School Prayer and Pizza for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve the refreshments donated by business leaders (Dr. Martha Flowers, lawyer Efrem Neely, Dr. Brandi Wright, and Dr. Ronatae Graham). "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

911/MECA boards to meet

Two board meetings are scheduled for Oct. 18 in the Jefferson County Quorum Court Room. The 911 Administrative Board will meet at 9 a.m. and the Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MECA) Board meets at 9:15 a.m., according to a news release. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Friday, Oct. 20

Applications available for wildland fire kits

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 20. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/Application ForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. The Forestry Division received $293,154 through a United States Forest Service grant to provide 85 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Civic panel cancels meeting

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting was canceled for Sept. 26. The regular meeting will be held at noon Oct. 24, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the 71st annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hestand Stadium. Fish fry tickets are $20 each and available at the Chamber.The community is invited to attend the event honoring Kyle and Andrea Sealy, the 2023 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, according to the Chamber newsletter.The Chamber is also looking for volunteers to work the fish fry. To buy tickets, volunteer or to become a sponsor, call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Oct. 28

JRMC plans Pink Out 5K run

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold its Pink Out 5K color run. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center, according to a news release. The event will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome to participate in the race, which will begin at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. There will be refreshments on site and a number of vendors. Winners will be recognized in several categories. Registration is $40 for runners 16 and older and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Registration is $20 for ages 6 to 15 years old, including a T-shirt, and children 5 and under can take part for free (no T-shirt or medals awarded). For details or to sign up, contact the Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., (870) 541-7890.

Pop Up in the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff festival will be held in downtown Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will be set on Second Avenue between Main and Walnut streets. Pop Up will feature refreshments, entertainment, and family activities, according to a flier. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, (870) 536-8742.

Breast cancer event honors B.J. Jackson

The Mt. Nebo Ninth annual Breast Cancer Event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. "Make plans to join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event will feature a 2K walk/run, food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment and special guests," according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

Through Saturday, Oct. 28

Art league exhibition on display

The 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition opened Aug. 24 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The exhibition will remain on view in the International Paper Gallery at the ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St., through Oct. 28. It is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. For details, call Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975. The exhibition webpage is available at asc701.org/exhibitions/2023-pine-bluff-art-league.

Monday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk set

A Halloween Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1301 Ridgway Road. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Early Childhood Association, according to a flier.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Through Monday, Nov. 5

Walk Across Arkansas set

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, began Sept. 11. It is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition runs through Nov. 5.

Through Saturday, Jan. 13

USDA extends deadline for discrimination form

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.