PB school board to meet

Pine Bluff School Board will hold a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the Jordan-Chanay boardroom, 1215 W. Pullen St. Details: (870) 543-4203.

Community agency sets meeting

Ward 4 residents are invited to the monthly meeting of Family Community Development Corp. at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1001 N. Palm St., according to a news release.

Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the 71st annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hestand Stadium. Fish fry tickets are $20 each and available at the Chamber.

The community is invited to attend the event honoring Kyle and Andrea Sealy, the 2023 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The Chamber is also looking for volunteers to work the fish fry. To buy tickets, volunteer or to become a sponsor, call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Applications available for Leadership Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations and applications for the 2024 Leadership Pine Bluff program.

Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform, and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. The group meets once a month from January through September. During the meetings, they network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Applicants may be a business or community leader wanting to network with other area professionals or an employee who is new to the area and wants to learn more about Jefferson County.

The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

VA Regional Office opens 2nd satellite office

The Little Rock VA Regional Office recently opened another satellite location at the Eugene J. Towbin VA Healthcare Center to assist veterans, spouses, and survivors with their VA benefits and claims needs.

The new site is in addition to the satellite office at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans' Hospital, according to a news release.

The new Veterans Benefits Satellite Office is Room 1C-149, Eugene J. Towbin VA Healthcare Center, Bldg. 170, 2200 Fort Roots Dr., in North Little Rock. The hours of operation are Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to noon.

The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is located in Bldg. 111, 2200 Fort Roots Dr. in North Little Rock. It is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Veteran Assist Phone Line, (501) 370-3829, is staffed Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UA-Fayetteville team to visit Pine Bluff

Officials from the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will visit Pine Bluff on Thursday as part of the inaugural WE CARE-A-VAN tour.

WE CARE is an acronym for Wellness and Education Commitment to Arkansas, according to a spokesman.

The caravan will host a reception from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Officials will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the college's outreach program, Arkansas Teacher Corps.

Several guests will be teachers from Pine Bluff who have been part of the Arkansas Teacher Corps and representatives from the Ivy Center for Education and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The college plans to visit schools, clinics, alumni, and other stakeholders across the state several times a year to hear directly from them about the successes, challenges, and opportunities they face, according to a spokesman.