Congress in crisis mode as shutdown days away

WASHINGTON -- Congress rushed headlong into crisis mode Tuesday with a government shutdown days away, as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faced an insurgency from hard-right Republicans eager to slash spending even if it meant halting pay for the military and curtailing federal services for millions of Americans.

There's no clear path ahead as lawmakers return with tensions high and options limited. Late Tuesday, the House Republicans narrowly agreed to start debate on a package of bills to fund parts of the government. But it was a short-lived victory, because it's not at all clear that McCarthy has the support needed to actually pass the bills in the days ahead as holdouts demand steeper spending cuts.

"It's easy," McCarthy quipped about how he planned to keep government from shutting down.

But with just five days to go before Saturday's deadline, there is no endgame in sight.

Trying to stave off a federal closure, the Senate pushed ahead with a bipartisan stopgap measure to keep offices funded temporarily, through Nov. 17, to buy time for Congress to finish its work.

The Senate advanced the bill late Tuesday on an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, 77-19, though it still needs to go through a final vote. Then it would go to the House, where it would face a difficult path to passage.

The Senate bill would fund the government at current levels and include about $6 billion supplemental funding for Ukraine and $6 billion in U.S. disaster assistance that has been in jeopardy. It also includes an extension of Federal Aviation Administration provisions expiring Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer called the temporary measure from the Senate "a bridge towards cooperation and away from extremism."

With a supportive nod, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared on board with the bipartisan Senate plan, saying, "Government shutdowns are bad news."

The standoff comes against the backdrop of the 2024 elections as a core group of hard-right Republicans are being egged on by Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner to challenge President Joe Biden. Trump has urged McCarthy's House to stand firm in the fight or "shut it down."

Biden implored the House Republicans not to renege on the debt deal he struck earlier this year with McCarthy that set the federal government funding levels and was signed into law after approval by both the House and the Senate.

"We made a deal, we shook hands, and said this is what we're going to do. Now, they're reneging on the deal," Biden said late Monday.





















But Trump is pushing Republicans to dismantle the deal with Biden. "Unless you get everything, shut it down!" Trump wrote in all capital letters on social media. "It's time Republicans learned how to fight!"

McCarthy brushed off Trump's influence as just a negotiating tactic, even as far-right members keep torpedoing his plans.

He was hopeful the latest plan on a package of four bills, to fund Defense, Homeland Security, Agriculture, and State and Foreign Operations, would kick-start the process.

At the same time, McCarthy was also reviving his plan for the Republicans to pass their own stopgap measure even though a handful on the hard-right said they would never vote for it, denying him a majority. That proposal would fund the government while also adding severe border security provisions that Biden, Democrats and even some Republicans reject.

"I'm working all my time to make sure that there would not be a shutdown," McCarthy insisted Tuesday.

But at least one top Trump ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who is also close to McCarthy, said she would be a "hard no" on the vote Tuesday to open debate, known as the Rule, because the package of bills continues to provide at least $300 million for the war in Ukraine.

Other hard-right conservatives and allies of Trump may follow her lead.

While their numbers are just a handful, the hard-right Republican faction holds sway because the House majority is narrow and McCarthy needs almost every vote from his side for partisan bills without Democratic support.

The House speaker has given the holdouts many of their demands, but it has not been enough, as they press for more -- including gutting funding for Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Washington last week is vital to winning the war against Russia.

The hard-line Republicans want McCarthy to drop the deal he made with Biden and stick to earlier promises for spending cuts he made to them in January to win their votes for the House speaker's gavel, citing the nation's rising debt load.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a key Trump ally leading the right flank, said on Fox News Channel that a shutdown is not optimal but "it's better than continuing on the current path that we are to America's financial ruin."

Gaetz, who has also threatened to call a vote to oust McCarthy from his job, wants Congress to do what it rarely does anymore: debate and approve each of the 12 annual bills needed to fund the various departments of government -- typically a process that takes weeks, if not months.

THE BILLS

Even if the House is able to complete its work this week on some of those bills, they would still need to be merged with similar legislation from the Senate, another lengthy process.

With House Republicans focusing on year-long spending bills, here's a closer look at what's in those bills:

The 12 bills would cut nondefense discretionary spending -- which doesn't include Pentagon funding or mandatory programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid -- by $58 billion more than the amount to which Biden and McCarthy agreed in May when they struck a deal to raise the debt limit, according to an analysis by Bobby Kogan and Jean Ross of the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. The analysis also excludes Department of Veterans Affairs medical care spending.

But the cuts would hit some government programs much harder than others -- and several bills that House Republicans have made the most progress passing would raise spending rather than slash it.

The only spending bill House Republicans have passed to date -- the military construction and veterans affairs bill -- would raise spending by 4.8% compared with the previous fiscal year, according to the analysis by Kogan and Ross.

The four spending bills the House took up Tuesday include the homeland security bill, which would raise spending by 3.9%, according to the CAP analysis; the defense bill,which would raise spending by 2.2%, per the analysis; the agriculture bill, which would cut spending by 2 percent, according to the analysis; and the State Department and foreign operations bill, which would cut spending by 15%, according to the analysis.

One quarter of all the savings House Republicans' bills would achieve comes from cutting a single program that provides funding for low-income schools, known as Title I education grants.

House Republicans want to cut Title I by nearly 80%, saving $14.7 billion.

Democrats have warned that Republicans' proposed cuts could cost up to 224,000 teachers their jobs, and teachers unions have mobilized to lobby against them.

"Title I funding helps fill in the gaps that have existed in all our systems for generations, especially in our public schools," Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said in a statement to The Early.

"It is unconscionable that House Republicans would try to strip away desperately needed funds from our most vulnerable, most marginalized students."

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., chairman of the appropriations subcommittee behind the proposed Title I cuts, said Republicans want to cut the program so deeply for two reasons.

First, that's where the money is. It's a relatively big program, and Republicans could achieve a lot of savings by cutting it deeply.

Second, Washington sent more than $100 billion in relief funds to public schools during the pandemic, and some of the money remains unspent.

"There was $27 billion that was provided from pandemic legislation that is still in the pipeline, so to speak," Aderholt said in an interview this month. "Therefore, you would expect that that money be spent before you would be going and asking for more money."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Stephen Groves, Seung Min Kim, Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press; and by Theodoric Meyer, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Tobi Raji of The Washington Post.

FILE - From left, Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., propose amendments to the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Bill before the House Rules Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)



House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work in crisis mode with only a few days to go before a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. McCarthy faces an insurgency from hard-right Republicans eager to slash spending even if it means closing federal offices to millions of Americans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



FILE - Former President Donald Trump is greeted by Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., as he arrives at Atlantic Aviation CHS in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. With five days to go before a government shutdown, Congress returns to work in crisis mode. Green said she would be a "hard no" on the vote to open debate, known as the Rule, because the package of bills continues to provide at least $300 million for the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr., File)



FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The U.S. government faces a shutdown unless Congress manages to overcome a budget impasse before the Sept. 30 funding deadline. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

