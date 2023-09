Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas return to analyze William Byron's season leading sixth NASCAR Cup win at Texas Motor Speedway, before previewing this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway. In-between, Daniel forgets the title of a NASCAR movie that Jared doesn't even remember.

