EDCJC talks benefits of GTLA deal

Last week's agreement between GTL Americas and two engineering companies was still a talking point during Tuesday's Economic Development Corp. of Jefferson County (EDCJC) regular meeting.

GTL Americas, which will be based 15 miles northwest of Pine Bluff near the National Center for Toxicological Research and Pine Bluff Arsenal, commenced the first of three phases with Hyundai North America and S&B Engineers and Contractors to fully launch North America's first facility that will convert natural gas to liquid transportation fuels on Sept. 20. It was the first major update on the project, which was formally introduced by parent company Energy Security Partners in February 2016.

The project was aided by a $3,925,000 incentive package toward securing land and building infrastructure that the EDCJC extended to GTL Americas at the time.

"The original agreement, if they pay the wages and hire the people in Jefferson County, then after so many years, their incentive amount of money is forgiven," EDCJC Chairman Scott McGeorge said. "This all started out with [then-Chairman George] Makris [Jr.], and they said we're going to build this facility for this amount of money, and we'll have this many permanent jobs at this wage level."

The GTL Americas project is estimated at more than $3.5 billion and is expected to establish 2,500 construction jobs and make a yearly impact of $200 million in labor income in the Pine Bluff metropolitan statistical area. If GTL Americas honored its agreement for seven years, it would receive the property free and clear, McGeorge said.

GTL Americas indicated, however, it wanted to purchase the property outright for more than $7 million, McGeorge told the corporation.

"The agreement provided they could buy it earlier, and this board recently reaffirmed that, but they have to pay 1% a month, so that's 12% a year," McGeorge said. "From the $3.9 million until now, it's over $7 million. So the board will get that $7 million to decide what they want to invest in, in the future, to create jobs for Jefferson County."

Although that's a return on investment, the EDCJC is not in the business of making money, McGeorge stressed.

"We're in the business of creating jobs for Jefferson County people," he said. "This is the only time we've gotten funds back since I've been on the board."

Pine Bluff and Jefferson County officials are preparing for GTL Americas' local impact. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington has been pushing for engineering and science-related education to prepare high school and college students for the incoming jobs.

"We've been talking to the kids and the professors, and so I think that's going to be a major draw with those majors that can stay right here," Washington said, referring to students and faculty at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which has added a bachelor's degree program in engineering this semester.

GTL Americas' front-end engineering and design phase comes as the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts work to finalize blueprints for new high schools to come by 2026. Both districts hope the new schools will retain and attract more students and their families.

"We're also going to have to work with the high schools to make sure they are doing a better job of recruiting, and we'll have to work to enhance that," Washington said. "Recruiting kids, letting them know they can attend college in Pine Bluff, and after that, letting them know there will be jobs waiting for them."

Project debt financing of up to 70% will come from a "Pathfinder Group" of lenders including ING Bank. The project is structured to attract export credit agency (ECA) support such as direct loans, credit insurance or loan guarantees from countries exporting equipment and services to the project, according to prospectus from GTL Americas.

Jefferson County's role, as part of its commitment to welcoming the project, is working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to take over state roads and maintain them, County Judge Gerald Robinson said last week. A road between Interstate 530 and the project site is being constructed to overpass a railroad for easier transportation of goods to and from GTL Americas.

Allison Thompson, president and CEO of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, said Jefferson County is the perfect location for a company with expectations of a major boon to the local economy.

"We have the gas lines," she said. "We have the river. We have the trucking lines. We have our national airport close by, so it's got all the pieces to do something like this, and add to it an assemblage of land so that there's enough land to do it -- to not only start this Phase 1, but enable further phases as they grow."