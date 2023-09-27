Federal court in Little Rock will be funded until Oct. 13 if government shuts down

With the nation inching closer and closer to a government shutdown due to the inability of Congress to act on funding operations in the new fiscal year -- which begins Oct. 1 -- the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas is assured of having enough funds to operate until Oct. 13, but it remains unclear to what extent a longer shutdown could affect the federal judiciary.

According to a memorandum sent out Friday from U.S. District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf of the Eastern District of New York, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts in Washington, D.C., if Congress fails to pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government funded beyond Oct. 1, employees with the federal judiciary are instructed to report to work as normal Monday and have been told that paid operations can be sustained for at least an additional two weeks, "through the use of fee balances and no-year appropriations."

"This two-week time frame is based on preliminary estimates and will be updated after FY 2023 closes and final fee and no-year balances are assessed to determine if paid operations can be sustained beyond October 13," the memo said. "Pay for all judges (October 2) and for all staff (October 13) will be issued as planned."

Sent out to all federal court, court of appeals, bankruptcy court and magistrate judges, federal, court of appeals and bankruptcy court clerks, chief probation and pretrial services officers, senior staff attorneys, circuit librarians and chief circuit and bankruptcy administrators, the memorandum called the status of congressional action on a continuing resolution "highly fluid," and said that of several proposals drafted by the House of Representatives last week, none appeared likely to gain traction.

None of those proposals appear to have the votes for passage in the House, and even if one of them passed there, it would almost certainly not pass in the Senate, the memo said.

According to a memorandum from the Administrative Office of the Courts dated Dec. 22, 2018, the date the last government shutdown -- which lasted a record 35 days -- began, if a shutdown were to exhaust the available resources of the federal judiciary, "the courts would then operate under the terms of the Anti-Deficiency Act, which allows work to continue during a lapse in appropriations if it is necessary to support the exercise of Article III judicial powers."

In that event, according to the memo, the courts and federal defender's offices would determine the staffing resources necessary to support such work.

U.S. District Court Clerk Tammy Downs confirmed in an email that her office had received word that funding would continue through Oct. 13. Beyond that date, she said, essential judicial branch activities will continue even if there is a lapse in funding.

"The Court will continue to hear and decide cases without interruption, process all existing and new civil and criminal cases, and issue and enforce judgments," Downs said in the email.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore said the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas will continue operations without interruption, although, she said, employees there will not be paid until Congress passes a new budget or a continuing resolution to keep government operations funded into the new fiscal year.

"Once a budget or [continuing resolution] is passed," Moore said, "employees will be paid retroactively."

Federal public defender Lisa Peters said that she and other federal public defenders from around the nation are scheduled to meet with Director of Defender Services Elizabeth Luck on Oct. 4 to address "excepted activities" should the shutdown not be resolved by then.

"If the [continuing resolution] is not passed and the shutdown persists," Peters said in an email, "this office will have to determine who are considered excepted employees and those employees will have to continue to report for work. Other employees may be furloughed. Furloughed or not, the employees will still get paid. It's just a matter of when."