Hampton goes with Macon





The days of playing multiple quarterbacks during a game might be over for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, at least for the immediate future.

Jalen Macon has assumed the No. 1 spot after putting together a string of impressive games since entering for then-starter Mekhi Hagens in the third quarter of the Golden Lions' season-opener at Tulsa.

"I think the last couple of games, people are starting to send the pressure on us," UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said. "And [Macon] understands when to get rid of the ball and when to tuck the ball and run it. And obviously, we've just got to do a better job of winning one-on-one matchups, and we've got to be able to protect him a little more. But he is a young man that continues to get better every single day.

"For us, he's our starter. We're not in that two-quarterback, rotating deal anymore right now. We feel good about Mekhi Hagens, but Jalen's the man, and he's earned that right to go in there."

Macon, a 6-5, 230-pound redshirt freshman, has completed 47 of 66 passes for 531 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception for UAPB (1-3, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). He's completing 71.2% of his passes, which is tops in the league, while his 80-yard touchdown toss to Michael Jamerson last week in a 31-24 loss at Alabama A&M is the SWAC's longest scoring connection this season. He finished the game with 227 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception on 17-of-29 passing.

The promising start is also an encouraging sight for the Nashville, Tenn., native, who had his 2022 season cut short after suffering an injury against Southern in October.

"Jalen's like a head coach on the field," Hampton said. "An [offensive coordinator], he understands the whole offense, and so he gives us the best chance to win right now."

Too many flags

Penalties have been a thorn in UAPB's side over the past two weeks.

The Golden Lions have been flagged 20 times for 181 yards combined in games against Miles and Alabama A&M. UAPB has drawn 10 penalties in each of those contests, with many of them coming at inopportune times.

"We've got to stop having [penalties] that put us behind the chains," UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said. "We've been undisciplined the last couple of games, and that's very frustrating as a head coach because that's not what we're seeing in practice. We had a little run for all the penalty guys, and we'll continue to do that."

UAPB has committed 30 penalties through four games, which is the fifth-most in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. However, the Golden Lions' opponents have drawn their share of flags as well.

Both Miles and Alabama A&M were penalized 21 times for 216 yards total. Those numbers could be labeled as a positive for UAPB, but they offer little consolation if they're reciprocated by the Golden Lions.

"We're not going to be an undisciplined program," Hampton said. "Our kids are going to do what we ask them to do. They're going to do it right in the classroom, on the football field and in the community. If we do that, then we wouldn't be 1-3 right now.

"We've just got to continue to work."

Jags comin'

The one SWAC team that UAPB has had the least amount of success against will invade Pine Bluff on Saturday, and Golden Lions Coach Alonzo Hampton said he is anxious about it.

"It's good for our young men to be able to play a program like Southern," he said. "They've got the best of the best, they've got everything they need. Our guys are excited to play them here at home. [Southern] is going to have a great fan base."

Southern (1-2, 1-0) owns a 45-13-2 advantage in head-to-head matchups with UAPB and has won nine of the past 10 meetings, including a 59-3 thrashing a year ago. The Jaguars were off last week but will come to Pine Bluff confident after beating Alabama A&M 20-10 in their last game Sept. 16.

Historically, Southern does indeed travel in bunches and routinely has hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of its fans in the opposing stands. Hampton saw that firsthand during his first stint on UAPB's staff from 2006-10, so he said he expects to see plenty of blue and gold, campers and vehicles with Louisiana license plates spread out near his team's home field in the coming days.

"We need to make sure we have more fans in the stands than what they've got," Hampton said. "They're going to travel well, and that's our call this week. To make sure Golden Lion Stadium is full of black and gold and not those other colors."

Lion aggression

If there was any question as to what would've happened if UAPB had managed to score a touchdown on its next to last possession against Alabama A&M last week, Golden Lions Coach Alonzo Hampton recently answered it.

UAPB trailed 31-24 with 7:45 remaining before using 11 plays to get into a first-and-goal situation from the Bulldogs' 6. However, a holding call on first down pushed the Golden Lions back 10 yards, and a fumble on the next play was recovered by Alabama A&M, which ended that particular threat.

"We had that first and goal on the 6-yard line, and I was going to go for two," Hampton said in reference to the decision-making process had his team scored a touchdown. "I was going for the win. So if anybody was asking what were we going to do, we were going for the win. I want my players to know that we're going to be aggressive in everything we do.

"We're going to be aggressive in the manner that we go to class, we're going to be aggressive in how we interact with our community around here, we're going to be aggressive on the football field."

Davis returns

UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton noted that running back Johness Davis would return Saturday against Southern after missing the previous game.

Despite his absence, the freshman is still second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rushing yards per game at 94.3.

SWAC standings

EASTERN DIVISION

CONF.ALL

Florida A&M2-03-1

Jackson State1-13-2

Alabama A&M1-12-2

Alabama State0-11-2

Bethune-Cookman0-11-3

Mississippi Valley State0-00-3

WESTERN DIVISION

CONF.ALL

Prairie View A&M2-02-2

Grambling State1-02-2

Southern1-01-2

Alcorn State0-11-3

Arkansas-Pine Bluff0-11-3

Texas Southern0-20-4

SATURDAYS GAMES

All times Central

Lincoln, Calif. At Texas Southern, 2 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.

Alcorn State at Alabama State, 5 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Grambling St., 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miss. Valley State, 6 p.m.



