DEAR HELOISE: My husband complains that our dinners aren't varied enough, and he wants more variety with fruits, meat and vegetables. I work full time and take care of the laundry, house cleaning and a hundred other small tasks. Our careers keep us busy, and our two children are grown and gone. Meal planning is not very high on my list of things to do.

Got any hints?

-- Leah S.,

Los Angeles

DEAR LEAH: How about both of you share the dinner preparation? You make dinner three days a week, and he makes dinner three days a week. One night a week, you two go out to dinner or order takeout. This way, you both make things you like, and there will probably be more variety in your dinners. You might also want to look into buying cookbooks with recipes from other countries to spice up your dinners.

DEAR HELOISE: I came up with a hint I would like to share. I hadn't been able to go to the store to pick up a metal pad to clean my oven, so one of my oven trays was getting "cruddy looking." I took aluminum foil, bunched it up and started scrubbing. I was so surprised! It cleaned it up beautifully. It removed the baked-on stuff and left the tray shining. In a pinch, this works great.

-- Gloria D'A.,

Geneva, N.Y.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband won't listen to me about dieting and is about 75 pounds overweight. He eats all his favorite foods, which I will no longer prepare at home. He loves fast food and could live on pizza and beer if I let him (and I won't). I'm worried he'll have a heart attack or possibly a stroke with this extra weight. How can I help him drop a few pounds?

-- Catharine Y.,

Columbia, S.C.

DEAR CATHERINE: First, he needs to see a doctor and have a full health screening to receive the best advice, since we do not give out any medical advice here at Heloise Central.

The American Heart Association claims that there were about 928,741 deaths in 2020 from cardiovascular disease. That year, there were about 19 million deaths globally from heart disease. It's the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. Someone dies of a stroke approximately every 3 minutes and 17 seconds in this country, on average.

Considering these odds, does that pizza, bowl of ice cream or pile of bacon really look that good?

