High-powered offenses square off

Conference play is in full swing which means we are sure to get at least one spicy matchup each week. And this week, there's no doubt which one that is.

No. 7 Rogers (4-0, 1-0 7A-West) has a harsh start to conference play this season. The Mounties outlasted Fort Smith Southside a week ago and will host Bentonville West next week.

This Friday, Rogers heads to No. 5 Fayetteville (4-0, 1-0) with both teams undefeated on the season.

The Bulldogs' offense has been as impressive as advertised, averaging 53.3 points per game. The Mounties are also no slouch on that side, averaging 45 points per game.

Fayetteville had won the previous 14 meetings with Rogers before last season's matchup ended with a game-winning field goal by the Mounties.

Fayetteville 31, Rogers 27

Little Rock Catholic (3-1, 2-1 6A-East) at West Memphis (3-1, 3-0) The Rockets and Blue Devils have met twice before, with each taking a win. The Rockets won last season's matchup 37-16 and are led by junior quarterback Jackson England. Little Rock Catholic 42, West Memphis 31

Marion (4-0, 3-1 6A-East) at Benton (3-1, 3-0) There are few defenses in Class 6A that can hold a healthy Benton offense, but Marion's leads the class with 8.3 points allowed per game. The Panthers haven't lost at home since the Patriots upset them in the second round of the 2021 playoffs. Benton 41, Marion 35

El Dorado (2-2, 1-2 6A-East) at Searcy (3-1, 2-1) Searcy's high-scoring offense took a setback last week against Little Rock Catholic. The Lions lost this one 56-35 last season but have shown they have the firepower to send the Wildcats home with a loss. Searcy 35, El Dorado 21

Nettleton (3-1, 1-0 5A-East) at Brookland (2-2, 0-1) The Bearcats present one of the stingiest defenses in the class, allowing 15.3 points per game. The Raiders are scoring 34.5 points per game. Nettleton 27, Brookland 16

Texarkana (4-0, 1-0 5A-South) at Camden Fairview (2-2, 0-1) Texarkana is off to its first 4-0 start since the 2020 season thanks to second-year Coach Trey Outlaw and quarterback Nate Wall. This will be the Razorbacks' toughest test yet as the Cardinals made the Class 5A semifinals a year ago. Texarkana 34, Camden Fairview 31

Farmington (2-2, 1-0 5A-West) at Alma (3-1, 1-0) The Airedales have responded well from a season-opening loss with three multi-score wins. The Cardinals and sophomore quarterback Ayden Lester opened conference play with a comeback win over Harrison. Farmington 38, Alma 35

Trumann (3-1, 1-0 4A-3) at Highland (3-1, 1-0) First-year Coach Sterling Stowers hosts second-year Coach Gunnar Cook in this matchup. The Rebels pulled off an impressive win over Gosnell a week ago and will look to carry on the momentum. Highland 28, Trumann 24

Pottsville (4-1, 3-0 4A-4) at Bauxite (3-2, 2-1) There may not be a conference with as much parity as the 4A-4, with seven teams at .500 or better. The Miners have found something with freshman quarterback Elijah Perry, but this will be a stiff test. Bauxite 28, Pottsville 27

Arkadelphia (1-3, 1-0 4A-7) at Mena (3-1, 0-0) The Badgers' gauntlet of a nonconference schedule wasn't kind to them, but they showed things are different once 4A-7 play begins. They may not be the conference favorites, but Trey Shucker and Co. are defending champions for a reason. Arkadelphia 37, Mena 25

Monticello (3-2, 2-1 4A-8) at Dumas (3-1, 1-1) The Billies have won two games in a row and have yet to lose on the road. The Bobcats lost for the first time last week, falling 14-7 to Hamburg. Monticello 20, Dumas 10

Prescott (4-1, 1-0 3A-5) at Junction City (3-2, 1-0) Devin Ball is one game away from tying the Dragons' season win total from last fall. But the Curley Wolves won last season's matchup 55-20 and should cruise to another this time around. Prescott 49, Junction City 28

Walnut Ridge (4-1, 1-0 3A-3) at Camden Harmony Grove (3-2, 1-0) This is the first meeting between these teams. The Bobcats are holding opponents to 17 points per game this season. Walnut Ridge 30, Camden Harmony Grove 27

Conway Christian (4-1, 0-0 2A-1) at Hector (3-2, 1-0) The Eagles are undefeated against in-state teams this season and are 4-1 for the first time since 2017. They have held their four in-state opponents to a total of 34 points. Conway Christian 27, Hector 14

East Poinsett County (3-1, 1-0 2A-2) at McCrory (2-2, 1-0) Through four games. the Jaguars have matched their win total from 2022. The Warriors have averaged 43 points per game this season and scored 68 in last season's win over the Jaguars. East Poinsett County 44, McCrory 27