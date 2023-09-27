Happy birthday. You've a rebellious spirit kicking in you this year, and you'll take on ambitious projects and turn them into something remarkable, even revolutionary. More highlights: new bonds, group songs, health improvements with ease and camaraderie, and a slow-building relationship that becomes the ballast.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you're not sure, hold back. To move forward prematurely would spoil the deal. Be patient. The moment of action is when your anticipation meets an opening.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It will take a skilled political dance to forward your group's agenda. You'll tune into other people's rhythms, sensing when to push, pull, side step or duck. You'll be an asset to your company.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't have to be the judge if you don't want to. Many things do not require assessment. Putting your spin on a thing takes energy that you could be using for something more important.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your smile changes depending on who is on the receiving end of it. So does your voice, your intention and your expectations. You'll be surprised at what a certain someone brings out in you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You like to dive into projects, and high expectations come naturally. Change your expectations and your attitude gets automatically better. Small gains will add up.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you've been trained to do may not be the best reaction to the problem that is presented today. Before you act, assess the situation carefully, noting what you've seen before and what you haven't.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You will go up against someone who has a great amount of skill (in an area where you have none that you know of) and better this person with your performance because you have nothing to lose.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Regardless of whether things seem to be going your way, persist. Light nudges forward are all it will take to start some momentum. Remember, walking is just falling forward and catching yourself often. Lean in the direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It is much more comfortable to be around the person who acts out of love than the one who does too much for you out of a sense of insecurity. You feel the difference and strive to be lighter, offering your love with an open palm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Networking is part of the fun. As social as you are, sometimes this still makes you slightly nervous. Don't worry! You'll be effective as you look for ways to create mutual benefit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In a calm atmosphere, sudden movements are startling. In chaos, anything goes. The day offers a variety of conditions, and you'll adjust appropriately to whichever one you're in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The world is a garden, and your thumb is as green as Midas' was gold. He could have been more careful with that, but you'll have better luck and be wildly successful with whatever you're trying to grow, be it friendship or ferns.