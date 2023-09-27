Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 77, leftist president of Brazil, will undergo hip surgery at a hospital in Brasilia and will work from the presidential residence for about three weeks, spokespeople for the presidency said.

Kenneth Smith, an Alabama inmate convicted in a 1988 murder-for-hire slaying, claims in a lawsuit to delay his execution that the state would make him "the test subject for the first ever attempted execution by an untested and only recently released protocol for executing condemned people by the novel method of nitrogen hypoxia."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla of England will host South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Buckingham Palace for a state visit on an as-yet unspecified date, the palace said.

Tanner Cook, a YouTuber with more than 55,000 subscribers, told jurors "there was no reaction" from an Uber driver he was attempting to prank at a Virginia food court before the deliveryman shot him in the lower left chest.

Chad Grimball, 42, of Thorntown, Ind., who was serving time for a conviction for intimidation, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, was sentenced to 195 years in prison on three counts of murder in a 2021 triple execution and firearms charges.

Armando Herrera, 43, of Miami, faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing at least $16.7 million of adulterated prescription drugs, primarily HIV medications, that were ultimately dispensed to unsuspecting patients across the United States.

Julie Blanchard, wife of former U.S. Senate candidate and NFL running back Herschel Walker, is looking to sell the three-bedroom home in Atlanta that her husband had listed as his residence during his candidacy, according to a real estate listing.

Rui Jiang, 35, of Falls Church, Va., was jailed without bond after police said he posted violent threats and images of a church before going inside with a loaded firearm and two knives during worship services.

Dempsey Walters, 29, a Delaware State Trooper suspended without pay, faces charges including deprivation of civil rights, felony assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault and two counts of official misconduct in connection with the assault of a teenager who targeted his house in a prank.