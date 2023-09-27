Where real threat is

Mike Huckabee notes that some people misinterpret his comment regarding bullets and ballots as a threat of violence from Trump allies. On the contrary, he regards the threat to be from the Justice Department, FBI and law enforcement.

Maybe those who exist in the upside-down world of the Trumpist media see the threat in American institutions. The rest of us see it in the person of a would-be autocrat that has already unleashed his armed mob on perceived enemies.

ALBERT LARSON

Eureka Springs

A moral obligation

Founders like John Adams and Benjamin Rush, and Republican leaders like Abe Lincoln, believed that political leaders like presidents, members of Congress, governors and legislators were compelled by the principle "of liberty to all" and moral courage to tell the truth to the public. But now we are told by our betters, like those identified above, that former president Donald Trump has a First Amendment privilege to poison the discussion by falsely stating that the 2020 election was stolen and that he was duly elected president. But there are recognized limits to the First Amendment like the famous yelling "fire" in a crowded theater. Let's look at an example involving Republican icon Abe Lincoln.

One of the crucial tenets on which Lincoln had based his winning campaign for president in 1860 was the containment of slavery. But after the election there was proposed the Crittenden Compromise to extend the Missouri Compromise line, permitting slavery all the way to the West Coast. The purpose of the compromise was to influence Southern states to remain in the union.

The proposed compromise was acceptable to many Republicans, but not to Lincoln. To defend the principle of "liberty to all" and moral courage he said, "We have just carried an election on principles fairly stated to the people." When George Sumner came to warn him against the compromise, Lincoln said, "by no act or complicity of mine shall the Republican Party become a mere sucked egg, all shell and no principle in it."

I respectfully suggest that Republican office holders who contend that Mr. Trump is justified in falsely stating that he won the election are harming our democracy and making an empty eggshell out of the Republican Party. I also respectfully suggest they have an unmet moral obligation to tell the truth to the people of Arkansas.

ROY JOE WHITEHEAD

Conway

Self-inflicted injury

Monday's paper has an article from Bloomberg News that touts the strong stance the U.S. House Republicans are taking in not keeping the government open. The article and its headline seem to suggest that this lunacy is almost heroic. Instead, it will be an unnecessary self-inflicted injury brought by a dysfunctional House.

Of our state's representatives, I've only heard Steve Womack make a statement calling out this "strategy." I guess, we must assume, the others are for it. Let us not forget if this happens.

STEVE BONNER

Hot Springs

Bad for girls, women

CDC statistics from 2021 show that Arkansas girls and women have high infant and maternal mortality rates. These rates may be rising because of the stresses of the covid pandemic and the overturn of Roe v. Wade, as girls and women face dangerous pregnancy-related medical complications and the loss of comprehensive care.

The highest rates for infant and maternal mortality nationally are largely in the states where politicians profess religious views that focus on valuing "life." Far too few Arkansans are stepping up to make their own will known by voting. Those elected then refuse to fund universal health care including prenatal care, parental leave, or paid or subsidized child care, and allow child tax credits that brought children and families out of poverty to expire. The sad irony of this is not lost on those who also see the underfunded and broken foster-care system. (Imagine if we used our surpluses to fix the foster-care system rather than making our wealthiest wealthier.) We should also note the cultural unwillingness to hold boys and men responsible in lasting and meaningful ways for unplanned pregnancies, whether from consensual sex or from rape.

Garrison Keillor once said that Arkansas was in both the Bible Belt and the Porn Belt. How many families who identify as devout look the other way when their sons sexually abuse girls or women, refusing to instruct their sons to respect and protect them instead?

I urge Arkansans to vote for politicians who celebrate girls' and women's independence, equity and inherent worth. A wise person once said that men and women are like the wings of a bird. If one wing is broken, the bird can't soar. Let's help the bird soar!

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock