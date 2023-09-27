Little Rock city board ousts 2 commissioners from panel that oversees public housing authority

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to remove two members of the panel that oversees the city's public housing authority after extensive financial and management problems were identified by federal regulators.

In separate 6-2 votes, city board members ousted H. Lee Lindsey, the chairman of the housing authority's board, as well as Leta Anthony. Their removal took effect immediately upon each vote.

City directors Ken Richardson and Andrea Lewis voted no both times. Two city board members were absent.

In a voice vote with no audible opposition, the city board declined to remove Kerry Wright, the newest commissioner on the housing authority's board. Richardson voted "present."

The ouster of Lindsey and Anthony came after officials at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development labeled the housing authority "troubled" in August because of a failure to submit financial information.

A separate report issued by HUD's Quality Assurance Division roughly three weeks later listed nearly $30 million of questioned or potentially disallowed expenses.

The housing authority had yet to submit audited financial statements for 2019 and subsequent years, the report noted.

Conditions at the housing authority suggested that "there is/has been a complete breakdown of internal control(s) and internal quality control procedures are either non-existent or not followed," the report said.

The housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, is the largest of its kind in Arkansas and extends housing assistance to approximately 8,000 people, according to the housing authority's website.

The housing authority's board is made up of five commissioners who serve five-year terms. Sitting commissioners make appointments to fill vacancies and reappoint their peers, but their selections must be confirmed by the city's Board of Directors.

Lindsey was a first-term commissioner. His term was due to expire Sept. 30.

Anthony, the vice chair, had served on the housing authority's board since late 2014. Her current term was due to expire in September 2024.

She is the president of an affiliated development nonprofit called the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation. The relationship between the housing authority and the nonprofit was scrutinized in the Quality Assurance Division report.

The city board confirmed Wright to the housing authority's board in March after rejecting the reappointment of then-Chairman Kenyon Lowe Sr.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. triggered Tuesday's removal proceedings by issuing letters to the three commissioners on Sept. 14 after consulting city board members about options.

























The "abject failure" of the housing authority's board to comply with a federal requirement to submit annual audited financial statements to HUD and the "financial irregularities" outlined in the Quality Assurance Division report "clearly demonstrate the need for change," Scott wrote.

Under state law, sitting commissioners of a city or county housing authority can be removed for "inefficiency," "neglect of duty" or "misconduct in office" by majority vote of the local governing body.

Before issuing the letters on Sept. 14, Scott had sought the resignations of all five commissioners.

Commissioner Branndii Peterson -- one of the two commissioners not facing possible removal on Tuesday -- told the mayor she will not seek to be reappointed after her term expires Sept. 30, a mayoral spokesman has said.

The remaining commissioner, Louis Jackson, announced his resignation during an Aug. 23 housing authority board meeting but continues to participate in meetings.

When Jackson made the announcement in August, Anthony said Jackson had to "bow out" because he had moved on from relying on subsidized housing and therefore did not meet the qualifications for the resident position on the board.

Lindsey recently indicated that officials were trying to identify a replacement for Jackson.

During the city board meeting on Tuesday, Lindsey and Anthony were represented by Sylvester Smith, an attorney with The Firm, PLLC, who provides legal services to the housing authority. Wright spoke on his own behalf.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter asked questions of Smith and Wright in lieu of city board members' questioning them directly after the board approved a motion to that effect from City Director Lance Hines.

In his remarks to the city board, Wright referred to his relatively short tenure on the housing authority's board and said he did not have anything to add as far as the allegations in Scott's letter.

Wright noted that when he was a board member of the housing authority of Harris County, Texas, from 2012 to 2017, officials there "went through similar things that we're going through here today."

Asked by Carpenter if the Metropolitan Housing Alliance's board had fulfilled its obligations under federal regulations to provide timely, audited financial records to HUD, Wright said, "Absolutely not. They have not."

Turnover in the housing authority's executive director position has been frequent in recent years amid disputes between commissioners and the person they tapped for the role.

Since the departure of then-Executive Director Rodney Forte in late 2018, five different people have filled the position in permanent or temporary capacities.

The latest is Ericka Benedicto, who initially took over in the wake of the 2021 firing of then-Executive Director Nadine Jarmon. Shortly before commissioners terminated her, Jarmon had accused them of misconduct in a statement to Scott and HUD's local field office.

When defending Lindsey and Anthony on Tuesday, Smith said that Jarmon's allegations had resulted in the housing authority's independent auditor pausing the 2019 audit.

Audits must be completed sequentially, Smith said. After the auditor's "pencils down" period had ended, commissioners were led to believe that the 2019 audit was on track to be completed, Smith said, referring to the minutes from a March housing authority board meeting.

Commissioners have policy-making authority and can hire or fire the executive director, but lack the authority to manage lower-level staff, Smith said.

In addition to other challenges, the housing authority has seen turnover in the finance director position, he said.

Smith used a 2022 HUD Departmental Enforcement Center report, which said that allegations of misconduct against the housing authority's board by certain current and former staff were unable to be substantiated, to argue that there had been no finding of misconduct by any oversight authority.

(The same report found a total of nearly $270,000 in unallowable or questionable spending.)

The findings of the Quality Assurance Division report were preliminary and still could be refuted, while the nearly $30 million in spending HUD flagged was still just "potentially" disallowed, Smith argued.

Following the hearing, Smith told reporters that he planned to file an appeal in circuit court, arguing that the city board made several errors with regard to the process.

"I think it was necessary," Wright told reporters when asked about the city board's decision. "I think that change was what we needed if we're gonna turn the ship."

Up next was the work to "fix what needs to be fixed," Wright said, as officials attempt to get the housing authority's finances in order and take care of what HUD needs.

He said that "what I think has been missed during this whole ordeal is taking care of our customers."