Little Rock southbound frontage road ramp to I-30 temporarily closed Wednesday evening

The southbound frontage road ramp to Interstate 30 in Little Rock will be temporarily closed on Wednesday night, a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The ramp will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to allow crews to continue work on the new ramp from I-30 to Interstate 630, the release said on Wednesday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said that the contractors contacted the department and asked for a window of time to work in the area.

“Sometimes construction gets to a point where it is better to go ahead and power through and complete work and they reached out to us saying they needed that today,” he said.

“These quick last minute decisions like this will sometimes happen in a big project like this,” Parker said, “A four hour window isn’t great but at least it is in the evening hours and we’re trying to be respectful of motorists.”

“A detour will be signed to use 9th street,” the release said.

The release said that drivers should be careful while traveling to and through all work zones.